Southeastern Trust Company Expands Nashville Office With Addition of Trust Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Trust today announced that Christopher Haigler has been named trust officer for the boutique wealth management firm. Mr. Haigler will serve clients from the Company's recently opened Nashville office at One American Center, alongside Chief Investment Officer Britt Messer.

Prior to joining Southeastern Trust, Mr. Haigler spent eleven years in the private wealth management divisions of Wells Fargo and Bank of America. His focus was in personal and philanthropic trust administration, serving high-net-worth clients and charitable entities across the Southeast. As a trusted wealth advisor, Mr. Haigler managed trust, investment management, and qualified retirement plan relationships while collaborating with specialized wealth services team members to provide sound advice and exceptional service.

"Christopher's experience in serving families with generational wealth, as well as business professionals and entrepreneurs, makes him a valuable addition to our Nashville office," said Teresa Whitton, President of Southeastern Trust. "He possesses the technical expertise in trust administration to ensure our clients' assets are stewarded properly."

Mr. Haigler earned an undergraduate degree in Trust and Wealth Management and an M.B.A. from Campbell University. He holds the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) and the Accredited Trust and Financial Advisor (ATFA) designations.

"I'm excited to join the Southeastern Trust team and am honored to work with Britt Messer as we expand the Firm's footprint in Nashville and Middle Tennessee," said Haigler. "Southeastern Trust has a reputation for excellence in serving clients and offering a broad scope of wealth management solutions."

The office, located at 3100 West End Avenue, Suite 860, is open weekdays by appointment only. To make an appointment with an advisor at Southeastern Trust, visit setrustco.com or call (866) 480-3026. Mr. Haigler can be reached directly at (615) 475-5117.

Southeastern Trust is a boutique private wealth management firm serving high-net-worth families across the United States. The firm offers a full suite of family office resources such as trust and estate administration, investment management, real estate management, and bill pay services.

