Southeastern Veterans' Center to Hold Open House

ANNVILLE, Pa., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to an open house at the Southeastern Veterans' Center (SEVC) at One Veterans Drive, Spring City, PA 19475 from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. The SEVC is one of six veterans' homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

"The Southeastern Veterans' Center provides memory, personal and skilled nursing care in a safe, secure and caring environment," said Rohan Blackwood, SEVC commandant. "We encourage the public to stop by to take a tour, meet our staff, enjoy refreshments, participate in activities and experience the comradery of living with fellow veterans."

The SEVC provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, complete on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, and 24-hour nursing care. The home also offers year-round recreational activities such as crafts, games, musical entertainment, shopping, trips to local sporting events, as well as other stimulating activities.

"A visit to our home is all it will take to see how inviting our home is to veterans and their spouses," said Blackwood. "The daily interaction with veterans from all war eras is special. Couple that experience with an on-going patriotic culture and you can see why this is the perfect place for veterans to proudly call their home."

Blackwood said if you are a veteran or the spouse of a veteran and have health care needs, please contact the home to discuss long-term care options available to you because of your service.

The DMVA provides residency to more than 1,300 eligible veterans and their spouses throughout the commonwealth. The other five veterans homes are: the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home in Philadelphia; the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home in Hollidaysburg; the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton; the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie; and the Southwestern Veterans' Center in Pittsburgh.

For more information about admissions at SEVC, contact the admissions coordinator at 610-948-2406 or visit www.VeteransHomes.pa.gov.

