Southeast's Largest Annual Gathering of Life Science and Biotechnology Professionals: Carolina-South Atlantic Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering Holds its 27th Annual Life Sciences Technology Conference in Durham, NC on March 10, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolina-South Atlantic Chapter (CaSA) of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) will host more than 1,300 life science and biotechnology professionals from major pharmaceutical companies, universities, and industries in the southeast and beyond at the 27th Annual ISPE-CaSA Life Sciences Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. though 4:15 p.m. at the Durham Convention Center in downtown Durham, N.C. Followed by a reception at the Armory until 6:30 pm.

Panel of distinguished speakers will present the keynote presentation on "Gene Therapy: Progress and Challenges in the Next Decade"

This year, a panel of prestigious experts in cutting edge genetics research will headline our keynote presentation, addressing "Gene Therapy: Progress and Challenges in the Next Decade." Our diverse group of panelists includes professionals and experts from academia, innovators, developers, manufacturers, and economic development. They'll provide their perspectives on this complex and growing approach using gene therapy to treat or cure a disease. Moderated by biotechnology executive Darren Dasburg, the panel features Roldophe Barrangou, Ph.D. a distinguished professor at N.C. State University; William Monteith, executive vice president of technical operations at Cellectis in Sims, N.C.; Steven Pincus Ph.D., head of science and innovation at FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies of Bryan, Texas, and Katie Stember, Ph.D., associate director for life science economics at the N.C. Biotechnology Center in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

In alignment with ISPE-CaSA's mission, during the conference the chapter will be raising money to benefit the Children's Flight of Hope, a local organization that provides air transportation for children in need of specialized medical care.

The 2020 conference expo is sold out, with more than 200 exhibitors. the program features multiple tracks of continuing education programming and a career fair for students and young professionals.

"We are excited to be presenting our 27th Annual Conference in 2020, and it just keeps getting better" said Alma Montemayor, the conference chair. "Over the years, we have experienced significant growth in attendance and exhibitors, and are looking forward to another record-breaking conference in March."

The event is open to the public. Registration fees range from $15 for student members to $75 for the public. Employees of pharmaceutical manufacturing firms attend for free until March 9, when the registration goes up to $85 for all attendees.

Registration includes all program sessions, networking opportunities at the industry expo, breakfast, lunch, and coffee breaks, throughout the day. The registration fee also covers the evening reception and features complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

For more information about attending, exhibiting or exploring sponsorship opportunities, visit www.ispecasa.org

About ISPE and ISPE-CaSA

ISPE, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering is the world's largest not-for-profit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical and regulatory advancement throughout the pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 20,000 members of ISPE are building solutions in the development and manufacture of safe and effective pharmaceutical and biologic medicines and medical delivery devices in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters in Tampa, Fla. Visit www.ISPE.org for more information.

ISPE Carolina-South Atlantic (ISPE-CaSA) is one of ISPE's more than 30 North American Chapters and worldwide affiliates. ISPE-CaSA is committed to the advancement of the educational and technical efficiency of its nearly 1,300 members through forums for the exchange of ideas and practical experience. It is one of the largest and most active ISPE chapters in the world. The Life Sciences Technology Conference is held each spring and features an industry expo, scientific educational sessions, networking and meal functions, and other programming.

