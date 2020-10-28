Southeast's Largest Defense Summit Opens Registration for Spring 2021 Event

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charleston Defense Contractors Association (CDCA)—a non-profit advocacy group focused on the growth of defense and technology-related industries in the Charleston area—today announced the opening of registration for the 14th Annual Defense Summit to be hosted by CDCA March 2-4, 2021 at the North Charleston Convention Center.

The CDCA Defense Summit is one of the largest defense-focused events on the East Coast, bringing together more than 1,000 Government, Military, Academia and Industry leaders to spark ideas, innovation, and solutions to our current and future National Defense digital challenges. Through industry exhibit demos, keynote addresses, innovation spotlights, and high energy tech exchanges, the Summit's 2020 goal is to provide an opportunity to form partnerships which result in achieving a National Defense digital edge that no adversary can match.

Invited Keynote Speakers for the upcoming Summit include:

Mr. James F. Guerts; Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition

Lieutenant General Eric Smith, US Marine Corps; Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command / Deputy Commandant, Combat Development & Integration

Rear Admiral Charles B. Cooper II, US Navy; Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

Ms. Katie Arrington: Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (OUSDA) for the Department of Defense (DoD)

Mr. William S. Williford III ; Executive Director, Marine Corps Systems Command

This year's hot topics will include:

Top Information Warfare Challenges in the Fleet Today

Data Application Shortfalls in the Naval Operating Forces

Enhancing Interoperability between the US Navy and US Coast Guard

The Way Forward for Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations

How 5G Can Enhance DoD Network Operations

Developing a Cybersecurity Workforce

Impacts of COVID 19 on the Defense Industrial Base

"The last six months or so have been challenging for everyone, but our industry has demonstrated the ability to quickly pivot to a digital environment without missing a beat. While we are preparing for any number of scenarios for the upcoming Defense Summit, and our first priority is the safety of our members, we feel confident that we will be able to offer an in-person event by March 2021," stated Heather Walker, CDCA President. "So much of our collective success is built upon partnerships, collaboration and sharing of innovative ideas, and we hope to give our members and our government customers the opportunity to make tangible, valuable connections. We hope to see the majority of our stakeholders face-to-face!"

About Charleston Defense Contractors Association

Charleston Defense Contractors Association (CDCA) is an association of organizations and individual professionals dedicated to preserving, strengthening and continuing to grow the defense industry and its affiliated-organizations in Charleston, South Carolina, and the surrounding region. Since its inception in December 2002, the CDCA has worked to address issues facing the continually changing landscape that is Charleston's defense industry presence and ensure that it continues to be a thriving, sustained business opportunity. For further information, visit us at https://www.charlestondca.org/ .

CONTACT

Michelle Van Jura

310.420.4062

[email protected]

SOURCE CDCA

Related Links

https://www.charlestondca.org

