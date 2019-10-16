Southerland Communities Announces Grand Opening of The Vistas at The Canyons in San Antonio

Live close to all of San Antonio's hot spots – La Cantera, the Rim Shopping Center, the River Walk, premier medical facilities, and so much more , while experiencing a more relaxed Hill Country lifestyle! Enjoy an abundance of outdoor recreation and water sports on nearby Canyon Lake, Medina Lake, and the Guadalupe River. The Vistas at The Canyons also features upscale community amenities including a gated entrance, underground utilities, top-rated schools and more! Custom build your dream home surrounded by the hills of the beautiful Texas Hill Country and the most peaceful views San Antonio has to offer.

In addition, St. Jude has teamed up with The Canyons to offer a luxurious Hill Country home to one lucky winner! Enter now for your chance to win a spectacular new custom home at The Canyons during the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Visit www.TheCanyonsTX.com for complete details…and, for the date and times of the Dream Home Open House starting November 2nd, 2019!

Make plans now to attend the Grand Opening of The Vistas at The Canyons on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 to get your all new to market, never before seen ½ acre to 1+ acre homesite, from just $99,900…and, pay no closing costs, up to $1,500, when you purchase during the sale.

Enjoy peace of mind when purchasing property through Southerland Communities at The Vistas at The Canyons, as the company is backed by over 50 years of experience in the land development business. Property owners can choose to build now or build later and enjoy the freedom to choose their own builder to create the custom home of their dreams. Another added benefit is the excellent land financing and low down payments available. To schedule a personalized tour of the community and for easy directions, call 877-333-7925. For more information visit www.TheVistasTX.com.

Media Contact:

Malissa Bevan

mbevan@inlandinc.com

SOURCE Southerland Communities