Southerland Communities Announces the Sneak Preview of New Large Acreage Community near San Antonio

Live just minutes from shopping and dining in Bulverde and Spring Branch, with a HEB, Home Depot, and more just down the road. Plus, San Antonio is a short, easy drive from these new country homesite, so the big city attractions and entertainment, including the River Walk, La Cantera, The Rim, and more are all close by! Residents can also enjoy an abundance of outdoor recreation and water sports on the Guadalupe River (5 minutes away) and Canyon Lake (20 minutes away) . Centennial Ridge incorporates upscale community amenities, too, including a gated entrance, paved and private roads, electric, top-rated schools, and more! Custom build your dream home surrounded by the rolling terrain and scenic countryside of the beautiful Texas Hill Country and take in the most peaceful 25-mile panoramic views this area has to offer.

Come explore this remarkable, new large acreage community – the ideal place for your picture perfect primary or retirement home…and let the friendly sales team welcome you home to Centennial Ridge. Make plans now to attend the Sneak Preview of Centennial Ridge on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 and get your all new to market, never before offered, 5+ acre homesite, from $199,900.

One of the best things about purchasing property at Centennial Ridge is the peace of mind customers will experience from working with Southerland Communities - a company backed by over 50 years of experience in the land development business. Property owners can choose to build now or build later and enjoy the freedom to choose their own builder to create the custom home of their dreams. Another added benefit is the excellent land financing and low down payments available. To schedule a personalized tour of the community and for easy directions, call 866-952-6323. For more information visit www.CentennialRidgeTX.com.

