Southern Access Capital readies for substantial growth by upgrading to Input 1 and the Premium Billing System

"We believe that businesses grow when they remain laser focused on their customer. Our agents and insureds need ease of use, fast funding, detailed reporting and exceptional service. In order to deliver all of this, we need systems that can meet those demands. Input 1's Premium Billing System delivers significant advantages that our customers need and want. Their mobile website will allow self-management of accounts for agents and borrowers. The extensive configurability within PBS will allow us to tailor terms in a way we couldn't before and which will help our agents help their customers with their cash flow and with keeping their insurance in force. Moreover, with Input 1's experience and the extensive footprint of the Premium Billing System we have great confidence in our ability to expand our business knowing that we have a technology partner that has our back," said John Petrusnek, President of Southern Access Capital.

"John and his team at Southern Access Capital have the perfect blend of old fashioned customer service and a keen focus on technology. We admire John's emphasis on relationships. With PBS, John and Southern will have at their disposal an enterprise class technological platform on which to build their business. PBS is designed to do the heavy-lifting on the automation side, leaving SAC to continue providing the hands on service that got them where they are. We are excited about the relationship and look forward to seeing Southern Access grow to become a larger force in the industry and a bigger help to their agents and insureds," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Input 1.

About Southern Access Capital

Southern Access Capital was formed as a premium finance company exclusively for Independent Insurance Agents. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Access Capital was founded by John Petrusnek. With his entrepreneurial background, the company was started to help others find resources for various insurance coverages and markets.

About Input 1, LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 has been providing outsourced administrative services, software, and specialty consulting services to insurance carriers, managing general agencies, banks, and premium finance companies located throughout the United States, Canada, and the Virgin Islands. The company's line of SaaS products and services, comprised of insurance billing, premium finance, mobile account management and payment processing platforms, known collectively as the i1Core Insurance Billing Suite, provides online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders.

Contact

Input 1, LLC

Marketing Department

888-882-2554 ext.2135

information@input1.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-access-capital-readies-for-substantial-growth-by-upgrading-to-input-1-and-the-premium-billing-system-300624740.html

SOURCE Input 1, LLC

Related Links

http://www.input1.com

