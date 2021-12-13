Southern Africa Mining Industry Report 2021: Profiles of 43 Players Including Zimbabwe Platinum Mines, Swakop Uranium, Namdeb, Montepuez Ruby Mining and Lubambe Copper Mine

Dec 13, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining in Southern Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Southern Africa has produced a large number of minerals, including over 25% of the world's diamonds, over 13% of its graphite and 10% of its uranium. The region contains deposits of a range of minerals, many of which are not exploited. Dozens of companies are actively exploring in the region, but challenges include a lack of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure. While a large number of companies are involved in mining in Southern Africa, artisanal mining forms a large part of the industry.
Opportunities
Southern Africa's mining industry is benefiting from rising demand for a variety of minerals as the world economy recovers. Most countries in the region have identified mining as important for economic development and are trying to develop their mining sectors. With many deposits unexploited and rising demand for various minerals, there is potential for the development of new mines.
Infrastructure
In some countries, economic development is hindered by the lack and poor condition of transport, water, electricity and telecommunication infrastructure, while transportation costs are increased by poor road infrastructure due to long distances travelled at low speeds. The logistics of delivering heavy equipment and materials to build a mine in remote areas, where the road systems are poor, pose a challenge to mining companies. Inadequate electricity supply is a serious problem, with the provision of alternative energy sources adding to companies' costs.
Report Coverage
This report focuses on mining in Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, which constitute the African Union's Southern Africa region. It includes comprehensive information on mineral occurrences, developments and corporate actions as well as the state and size of the sector, trade and regulations.
There are profiles of 43 companies including Debswana and Mupane Gold Mining in Botswana, Zimbabwe Platinum Mines, Swakop Uranium and Namdeb in Namibia, Montepuez Ruby Mining in Mozambique and Lubambe Copper Mine in Zambia.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. REGION INFORMATION
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
5.1. Local
5.1.1. Trade
5.1.2. Corporate Actions
5.1.3. Regulations
5.2. Continental
5.3. International
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Coronavirus
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Lack of Infrastructure
6.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.5. Government Incentives and Support
6.6. Environmental Concerns
6.7. Labour
7. COMPETITION
7.1. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
- African Chrome Fields (Pvt) Ltd
- AfriTin Mining Ltd
- B2Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Bikita Minerals (Pvt) Ltd
- Bindura Nickel Corporation Ltd
- Chibuluma Mines PLC
- CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines PLC
- Companhia Siderurgica do Cuchi S.A.
- Consolidated Nickel Mines Ltd
- De Beers Marine Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Ltd
- Empresa Nacional de Diamantes de Angola EP
- Great Dyke Investments (Pvt) Ltd
- Hwange Colliery Company Ltd
- Kagem Mining Ltd
- Kansanshi Mining PLC
- Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Letseng Diamonds (Pty) Ltd
- Lodestone Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Lubambe Copper Mine PLC
- Lucara Diamond Corp.
- Lumwana Mining Company Ltd
- Maamba Collieries Ltd
- Makomo Resources (Pvt) Ltd
- Maloma Colliery Ltd
- Mimosa Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd
- Minergy Ltd
- Morupule Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd
- Mupane Gold Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Namdeb Diamond Corporation (Pty) Ltd
- NFC Africa Mining PLC
- Prospect Resources Ltd
- RioZim ltd
- Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation (Pty) Ltd
- Rossing Uranium Ltd
- Storm Mountain Diamonds (Pty) Ltd
- Swakop Uranium (Pty) Ltd
- Unki Mines (Pvt) Ltd
- Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd
- Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxkv3i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article