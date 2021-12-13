Southern Africa Mining Industry Report 2021: Profiles of 43 Players Including Zimbabwe Platinum Mines, Swakop Uranium, Namdeb, Montepuez Ruby Mining and Lubambe Copper Mine

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining in Southern Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southern Africa has produced a large number of minerals, including over 25% of the world's diamonds, over 13% of its graphite and 10% of its uranium. The region contains deposits of a range of minerals, many of which are not exploited. Dozens of companies are actively exploring in the region, but challenges include a lack of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure. While a large number of companies are involved in mining in Southern Africa, artisanal mining forms a large part of the industry.

Opportunities

Southern Africa's mining industry is benefiting from rising demand for a variety of minerals as the world economy recovers. Most countries in the region have identified mining as important for economic development and are trying to develop their mining sectors. With many deposits unexploited and rising demand for various minerals, there is potential for the development of new mines.

Infrastructure

In some countries, economic development is hindered by the lack and poor condition of transport, water, electricity and telecommunication infrastructure, while transportation costs are increased by poor road infrastructure due to long distances travelled at low speeds. The logistics of delivering heavy equipment and materials to build a mine in remote areas, where the road systems are poor, pose a challenge to mining companies. Inadequate electricity supply is a serious problem, with the provision of alternative energy sources adding to companies' costs.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on mining in Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, which constitute the African Union's Southern Africa region. It includes comprehensive information on mineral occurrences, developments and corporate actions as well as the state and size of the sector, trade and regulations.

There are profiles of 43 companies including Debswana and Mupane Gold Mining in Botswana, Zimbabwe Platinum Mines, Swakop Uranium and Namdeb in Namibia, Montepuez Ruby Mining in Mozambique and Lubambe Copper Mine in Zambia.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. REGION INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulations

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Coronavirus

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Lack of Infrastructure

6.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.5. Government Incentives and Support

6.6. Environmental Concerns

6.7. Labour



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

African Chrome Fields (Pvt) Ltd

AfriTin Mining Ltd

B2Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Bikita Minerals (Pvt) Ltd

Bindura Nickel Corporation Ltd

Chibuluma Mines PLC

CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines PLC

Companhia Siderurgica do Cuchi S.A.

Consolidated Nickel Mines Ltd

De Beers Marine Namibia (Pty) Ltd

Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Ltd

Empresa Nacional de Diamantes de Angola EP

Great Dyke Investments (Pvt) Ltd

Hwange Colliery Company Ltd

Kagem Mining Ltd

Kansanshi Mining PLC

Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty) Ltd

Letseng Diamonds (Pty) Ltd

Lodestone Namibia (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Lubambe Copper Mine PLC

Lucara Diamond Corp.

Lumwana Mining Company Ltd

Maamba Collieries Ltd

Makomo Resources (Pvt) Ltd

Maloma Colliery Ltd

Mimosa Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd

Minergy Ltd

Morupule Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd

Mupane Gold Mining (Pty) Ltd

Namdeb Diamond Corporation (Pty) Ltd

NFC Africa Mining PLC

Prospect Resources Ltd

RioZim ltd

Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Rossing Uranium Ltd

Storm Mountain Diamonds (Pty) Ltd

Swakop Uranium (Pty) Ltd

Unki Mines (Pvt) Ltd

(Pvt) Ltd Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd

Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Ltd

