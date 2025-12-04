Southern Arizona Survey Shows Strong Support for Copper Mining and Workforce Education

90.8% Voter Support for Mining Education Underscores Industry's Role as Economic Solution

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A fourth annual survey, released in partnership by the Arizona Mining Association and the University of Arizona School of Mining Engineering & Mineral Resources, highlights the economic importance of the state's copper mining industry and higher education's essential role in training the next-generation workforce. The survey also shows voters are focused on quality-of-life issues like homelessness, jobs, and the economy.

The poll, conducted from October 13-19, 2025, indicates that voters recognize the need for significant, revenue-generating economic drivers to support the region's growth and address core challenges, leading to strong support for the copper mining industry and related workforce programs.

Key Findings:

General support for copper mining in Southern Arizona is at 61.8% vs. 29.7% in opposition.

This support extends to specific projects, with 56.5% of voters backing Hudbay's Copper World project after receiving a general description.

An overwhelming 90.8% of voters believe it is very or somewhat important for Arizona to maintain a university offering mining education to prepare the workforce and 63% support increasing state funding for post-secondary mining education.

According to voters, the top issue facing the area is Homelessness (19.3%) followed by Jobs/Economy (14.5%), underscoring the public's focus on economic stability.

"Arizona's copper industry continues to be essential not only for our economy but also for national security and reducing reliance on foreign imports," said Steve Trussell, Executive Director of the Arizona Mining Association. "Voters are recognizing that the various mining development projects in Arizona provide a well-regulated, sustainable source of a vital resource, while supporting our local economy."

Misael Cabrera, Director, University of Arizona School of Mining Engineering & Mineral Resources emphasized the growing importance of education in the sector: "This year's poll highlights a clear demand for increased education in mining. With over 90% support, the public is giving us a nearly unanimous mandate to educate students on how mining and minerals play an integral role in their daily lives. At the School of Mining, we are committed to preparing the next generation of mining professionals, ensuring they have the knowledge and skills to be a responsible part of this dynamic and important industry."

The N=400 survey was conducted among high-efficacy voters in Southern Arizona from October 13-19, 2025. The live interview survey was conducted by HighGround Public Affairs with a sample balanced to represent likely turnout across party affiliation, age, region, and gender. The poll included both landline and cell phone users.

About Arizona Mining Association

The AMA is a non-profit corporation comprised of entities engaged in mining and mineral processing in Arizona. In 2024, AMA member companies produced approximately 74% of the nation's newly-mined copper, along with significant amounts of associated valuable co-products (e.g., gold, silver, selenium, tellurium and molybdenum). Arizona's hard rock mining industry employs approximately 14,580 people directly which supported an additional 44,339 indirectly and has an estimated direct and indirect impact on the Arizona economy of nearly $21.1 billion. The AMA is the unified voice of responsible, sustainable and safe mining in Arizona. Through our advocacy, we help Arizona continue to be a premier location for mining investment in the U.S.

About the University of Arizona School of Mining Engineering & Mineral Resources

As one of the founding schools in 1885, mining is in the DNA of the University of Arizona. But the industry and the world it serves have evolved greatly since those early years. Responsible practices, health and safety, artificial intelligence, mining in space, virtual reality – the School of Mining is at the forefront of a tech revolution to make a better world.

