Southern Artist Harrison Blackford Launches Latest Collection Of Individually Hand-Painted Throw Pillows

Blackford has found a way for her art to transcend the canvas to become something much more versatile; she's transferred her original, unique artworks onto throw pillows by individually hand-painting fabric and using artisans in South Carolina to hand sew them into the perfect gift.

Each pillow measures 24" x 24" in her HARRISON HOME COLLECTION. The pillows feature hand-painted acrylic paint on fabric with a burlap fringe, accented with a colored cording outline. The pillows retail for $185.00 USD. A down insert is included with each pillow. Blackford also hand-paints the signature tag!

"My pillows are original pieces of art in themselves,'' said Blackford. "Each hand-painted pillow is just as unique as my canvas paintings."

Blackford's use of energetic colors and bright hues stems from her love for the Lowcountry of South Carolina. She found her home, and inspiration, in Charleston, famed for its numerous churches, beautiful landscapes, and stunning architecture. Her art captures scenes and colors of Charleston's row houses sitting daintily along the Battery or the feelings of warmth the sun brings as one strolls along Folly Beach looking for seashells. Treasured in homes, art galleries, and boutiques across the United States, Blackford's throw pillows would bring a smile to its recipient!

For media inquiries and more information, contact Deja Knight at the email address or phone number above.

PR Contact:

Deja Knight

Pearl Public Relations

(256) 412-7585

Deja@pearlprfirm.com

SOURCE Harrison Blackford Art

Related Links

https://www.harrisonblackford.com

