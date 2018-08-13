Southern Automotive Conference Makes Georgia Debut Oct. 3-5, 2018

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association is proud to host the Southern Automotive Conference at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Oct. 3–5, 2018. The internationally recognized event brings together thought leaders, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers and service providers to discuss the latest innovations driving the industry forward. In its 11th year, the annual conference is presented by the automotive manufacturing associations of Alabama (AAMA), Georgia (GAMA), Mississippi (MAMA) and Tennessee (TAMA); rotating venues amongst the states each year.

11th Annual Southern Automotive Conference taking place Oct. 3-5, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Anticipating its largest attendance to date, the conference is estimating more than 1,800 attendees, 300 exhibitors and a number of foreign manufacturer pavilions. The action-packed agenda features keynotes, panels and breakouts including speakers from Kia, SEMA, KPMG, Siemens, Cox Automotive, MHP Americas – A Porsche Company and more. The content will cover a range of insights into the automotive world, including industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles, emerging tech and workforce development.

New elements added to the 2018 event, include:

International Pavilions: SAC2018 is going global with delegates from countries all across the world. Each pavilion will feature multiple companies touting their most innovative ideas and technologies.

Workforce Development Zone: One of the most pressing issues in the industry, exhibitors who specialize in workforce development will share best practices and partner with attendees to strategize for the future.

Returning after a great debut last year:

Innovation Zone: A sneak peek at the most exciting innovations in the automotive industry, including robotics, augmented reality, 3D printing, GPS tracking and more. Live demos will be held in the Innovation Zone Spotlight Theatre.

"The South is the fastest-growing region in the country for automobile manufacturing and has the third-largest gross domestic product in the world. With more cars being made in the region than anywhere in the country, it's the perfect backdrop to host our event," says Rick Walker, founder and president of GAMA and host of the Southern Automotive Conference. "We're excited to bring this industry-leading conference to Atlanta. As the event continues to rapidly grow, we have stepped up our game to meet the demand. From the speakers to events and content, we're confident no one will be disappointed."

For additional information on the conference, including the complete agenda, exhibitor registrations and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.southernautocon.com.

About the Southern Automotive Conference

The Southern Automotive Conference is an annual event presented jointly each year by the automotive manufacturing associations of Alabama (AAMA), Georgia (GAMA), Mississippi (MAMA) and Tennessee (TAMA); with support from the Kentucky Automotive Industry Association (KAIA), South Carolina Automotive Council (SCAC) and Southern Automotive Women's Forum (SAWF). In its 11th year, the conference rotates locations each year between the four host states. The 2018 event is being held in Atlanta, Oct. 3–5. For additional information, visit https://www.southernautocon.com/.

About the Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association

The Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association Inc. (GAMA) is a community of businesses focused on promoting the growth, profitability and continual improvement of automotive manufacturing in Georgia. The organization is comprised of manufacturers, suppliers, institutional organizations and service providers. GAMA offers its members an interactive forum to improve business efficiencies, foster innovation, increase profitability and continuing education opportunities. For additional information, visit https://www.gama-georgia.org/.

