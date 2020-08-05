Southern-Based Marketing Agency Expands into Detroit

DETROIT and TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GRO Marketing, a Tuscaloosa-based, full-service marketing agency, is proud to announce their second office will open in Detroit this fall to expand into new markets and to accommodate their growing team.

"While researching several major markets to determine our second office location, Detroit's energy, culture, and massive talent pool really sold us," said Matt Pavlick, president of GRO. "The passion that the Detroit people have for their city is on a level that I've never seen before. Mixing the southern hospitality of Alabama with the hustle and energy of Detroit truly embodies the kind of work we do here at GRO."

GRO currently has seven full-time remote employees operating in metro Detroit, with intentions to migrate the team into an office space in downtown Detroit this fall.

Justin Widmayer, director of digital services, will lead the Detroit office. "Choosing Detroit was an easy decision for me. We did research on the talent pool, which was extremely impressive, but since Michigan is home to me, it was that much easier," said Widmayer. "Through everything the city has been through, Detroit pressed forward with insurmountable grit and hard-working spirit, which I believe is the fuel for what keeps the engine of Motor City firing. I'm proud to say that Detroit is our new home."

Since GRO's inception, the company has helped scale digital agencies and execute marketing strategies for hundreds of clients, including Asset Living, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.A. Bikini, Star Roses, Symmetry Financial Group, Southern Theatres, and Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic. GRO wishes to extend a warm welcome to Michigan companies seeking expert marketing services for their brand and marketers looking to expand their career.



"Being able to expand from Tuscaloosa into a major market like Detroit in such a short period of time is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team puts in every day to take care of our clients and help them grow," said Pavlick.

About GRO Marketing

GRO Marketing is a Tuscaloosa-based, full-service marketing agency specializing in digital marketing, creative services, brand development, SEO, and social media. The agency's client roster spans from local to national businesses in 70 US markets with a focus on healthcare, retail, student housing, e-commerce, and entertainment industries. To learn more, visit letsgro.io.

