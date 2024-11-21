Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium Celebrates LaTosha Brown as a Winner in Human & Civil Rights for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards

Dynamic nonprofit leader and disruptor wins silver award for her impact and dedication to human and civil rights as well as her role in advancing equity for black girls, women and communities.

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaTosha Brown , a dynamic force, igniting social change and empowering communities worldwide, has been named a Winner in the Human & Civil Rights: Team & Internal Initiatives category as a "Nonprofit Leader and Disruptor" by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards !

LaTosha Brown Honored as a Winner in Human & Civil Rights for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards

"I am beyond grateful and humbled to be named a Silver Award Winner at the 2024 Anthem Awards," says LaTosha. "This recognition is not just for me, but for the countless Black girls and women whose stories fuel this movement. It reaffirms our collective power and the resilience of our communities. As we continue to push for equity and justice, this award strengthens my resolve to create the space and resources needed for Black women and girls to thrive. Our work is far from over, and I'm more committed than ever to building a future where our voices are heard, our dreams are realized, and our legacies are honored."

As the visionary founder of the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls), and the co-founder of Black Voters Matter , LaTosha is a thought leader, institution builder and cultural activist who stands at the intersection of social justice, political empowerment, human development, and the arts. Her Anthem designation highlights her impact as a "Nonprofit Leader and Disruptor" in grant-making and increasing power in marginalized and predominantly Black communities.

"The Winners of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring and I am honored to help elevate their impact," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact."

The 4th Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.

For more information on LaTosha Brown, visit www.LatoshaBrown.com . To follow the impact of her work and influence visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org and www.BlackVotersMatterFund.org .

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN BLACK GIRLS AND WOMEN'S CONSORTIUM

The Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is a collective of Black women in philanthropy, activism and girls' work, who hold deep roots in movement-building — LaTosha Brown ( TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation ), Felecia Lucky ( BlackBelt Community Foundation ), and Alice Jenkins ( Fund for Southern Communities ). Established in 2017, Southern Black Girls has become a disruptor in grant-making and is positioned as a catalyst to fundraise and provide greater resources toward underfunded organizations that, intentionally, support and empower Black girls and women in the south. The collective leads alongside a diverse array of grassroots and advocacy partners who are dedicated to the mission and actively engaging in this work across the region. For more information, visit: www.southernblackgirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram , and @BlackGirlsDream on X .

ABOUT THE ANTHEM AWARDS

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ. Find The Anthem Awards online at www.anthemawards.com , and follow on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

