Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium Launch 2024 Black Girls Dream Fund Grant Cycle, Applications Now Accepted Through December 4

The 2024 Black Girls Dream Fund seeks to channel greater resources and fund the dreams of Black women, girls and gender-expansive youth in 13 southern states.

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls), a disruptor in grantmaking for underfunded organizations that intentionally support Black girls and women in the south, has launched their latest grant cycle for their signature Black Girls Dream Fund! Created to transform possibilities into realities, the Black Girls Dream Fund seeks to channel greater resources, services and support to Black women-led organizations and projects that empower Black women, girls and gender-expansive youth between the ages of 12-24. Application submissions are open and accepted now through 11:59PM EST on Monday, December 4.

Black Girls Dream Fund Applications Open Now

"We are incredibly excited to launch a new cycle of the Black Girls Dream Fund grant; especially because it's not just a grant program; it's a movement of transformation," boasts Malikah Berry Rogers, executive director of Southern Black Girls. "One thing we're sure of is that the dreams of Black girls and young women hold immeasurable power and promise, and it's our mission to unlock that potential."

According to the report Unequal Lives: The State of Black Women and Families in the Rural South , less than 1 percent of the $4.8 billion philanthropic investments allocated to the South were focused on programs focused on Black women and girls. Most recently, this data was updated by the Ms. Foundation who confirmed that Black women and girls receive only 0.5% of $66.9 billion from foundations, totaling just $5.48 per woman and girl of color in the United States.

Fed up with these startling disparities, the Southern Black Girls stepped up to position themselves as a catalyst to provide greater funding and resources toward these organizations; thus, making it their mission to raise $100 million over the next decade to financially empower the goals of Black girls and women. To date, they have already awarded $3.7 million to 221 Black women-led organizations and 700 girls across the southern states. These numbers are inclusive of the Black Girls Dream Fund grantees selected in an earlier cycle this year.

"The Black Girls Dream Fund is a crucial step toward achieving our $100 million goal," adds LaTosha Brown, visionary founder of Southern Black Girls. "By investing in Black women and girls, we are investing in a brighter, more equitable future for our communities. In fact, we invite everyone who shares our vision to join our movement because it's about giving wings to the aspirations of our next generation who will, undoubtedly, change our world for the better."

The Black Girls Dream Fund focuses on five (5) funding categories - Economic Opportunity, Education, Health + Wellness, Leadership + Empowerment and Social Justice - and awards grants to Black women-led organizations and special projects that center Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth, and operate within a 13 state region: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Virginia.

New applicants are encouraged to learn more about the 2024 Black Girls Dream Fund by visiting https://www.southernblackgirls.org/black-girls-dream-fund/. There, they will find details on requirements and eligibility as well as FAQs and other resources that dig deeper into the categories and activities they fund.

To submit an application, click here.

For additional questions and inquiries about the Black Girls Dream Fund, or for details on how to support the Southern Black Girls movement through contribution, partnership and/or sponsorship, contact [email protected], or call 678-310-8631.

For more information on the work and impact of the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram, and @BlackGirlsDream on Twitter.

For press inquiries and interviews, contact Candace Ledbetter at 770-709-1509 or [email protected] and Kayla Tucker Adams at 214-403-9852 or [email protected].

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN BLACK GIRLS AND WOMEN'S CONSORTIUM

The Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is a collective of Black women in philanthropy, activism and girls' work, who hold deep roots in movement-building. Established in 2017, Southern Black Girls has become a disruptor in grant-making and is positioned as a catalyst to fundraise and provide greater resources toward underfunded organizations that intentionally support and empower Black girls and women in the South. Southern Black Girls recognizes their critical role and the importance of centering the lived experiences and leadership of those most impacted by deep-seated injustices. The organization is led by four anchor institutions including the Appalachian Community Fund, the BlackBelt Community Foundation, the Fund for Southern Communities and the TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation. The collective also includes a host of grassroots and advocacy partners, who are actively engaging in this work across the region. To learn more, visit southernblackgirls.org or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram, and @BlackGirlsDream on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Candace Ledbetter, CNBetter Media

[email protected] , 770-709-1509

Kayla Tucker Adams, CNBetter Media

[email protected], 214-403-9852

SOURCE Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium