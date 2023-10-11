Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, Pete and Thomas Foundation Announce Special Cycle of the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge Focused on Mental Health and Wellness

The #BlackGirlJoyChallenge launches on the "International Day of the Girl Child" and seeks to spread JOY to inspire the mental, social, emotional and overall well-being for Black girls and gender-expansive youth in the south. Application submissions open from October 11 - October 25, 2023.

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is thrilled to announce a special cycle of their signature #BlackGirlJoyChallenge, in partnership with Grammy award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion's Pete and Thomas Foundation . The launch of this unique collaboration on today, the "International Day of the Girl Child," is also supported by NIKE and seeks to empower and uplift young Black girls and gender-expansive youth across the southern United States, promoting mental health and wellness through the celebration of Joy! The challenge will run from Wednesday, October 11 through Wednesday, October 25, and will award 100 micro-grants to young girls and gender-expansive youth, between the ages of 12-24, across the southern United States.

Pete and Thomas Foundation

WATCH A SPECIAL VIDEO ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM MEGAN THEE STALLION !

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion's Pete and Thomas Foundation," confirms Malikah Berry Rogers, executive director of the Southern Black Girls. "There's a song that says, 'I'm a movement by myself, but we're a force when we're together.' That line is true with this special cycle of the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge because together, we are igniting a movement that celebrates mental health and wellness through the simple, yet powerful, act of spreading JOY. This collaboration symbolizes the collective strength of Southern Black Girls and what we believe will be our most impactful cycle yet."

The #BlackGirlJoyChallenge was created by Southern Black Girls to introduce the concept of JOY as a vital component of mental health and self-care for young girls. The initiative awards micro-grants to applicants who have compelling and creative ideas to spread joy and positivity within their communities. Previous awardees have organized a plethora of impactful events, including a drive-in movie experience during the pandemic, launched a program addressing period poverty, implemented a robotics teams for Black girls, hosted salon party to teach proper hair care and cool styling/braiding techniques, held a special "Paint Night" party to find joy through art, gathered support for a park restoration so that children have a clean and safe environment to play in, distributed "Blessing Bags" to unhoused people in need, and so much more!

The Pete and Thomas Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. This partnership marks the second collaboration between the Pete and Thomas Foundation and Southern Black Girls, following their successful "Joy is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour" in 2022. This special cycle of the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge, in partnership with the Pete and Thomas Foundation, will focus on mental health and wellness.

The #BlackGirlJoyChallenge is open to eligible applicants residing in the 13-state region within the southern United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, East Texas, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia. Applicants will be required to describe their ideas for spreading joy with their communities for a monetary award. Once the submission period has ended, applications will be evaluated and awardees will be selected by Southern Black Girls' Youth Ambassadors and Wisdom Council committees based on their creative joy-spreading project ideas. If selected, the challenge winners will be given their micro-grant to complete their JOY projects.

Interested applicants can find more details on requirements, eligibility and how to apply for the Pete and Thomas Foundation's #BlackGirlJoyChallenge by visiting: https://www.blackgirljoychallenge.org .

Applicants are also encouraged to sign up for one (1) Black Girl Joy Challenge Q&A Workshop, which educates applicants on how to submit a winning idea as well as other helpful tips. The workshops will take place every Tuesday and Thursday starting October 12, and ending on October 19.

For additional questions and inquiries about the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge, contact [email protected] , or call 334-694-8546 ext. 102.

For more information on the work and impact of the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org , or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook , and Instagram and @BlackGirlsDream on Twitter .

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN BLACK GIRLS AND WOMEN'S CONSORTIUM

The Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is coordinated entirely by a community of Black women in philanthropy, activism and girls' work, who hold deep roots in movement-building throughout the southeast. The partnership recognizes their critical role and the importance of centering the lived experiences and leadership of those most impacted by deep-seated injustices. SBGWC consists of four anchor institutions including the Appalachian Community Fund, the Black Belt Community Fund, the Fund for Southern Communities and TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation. For more information, visit: www.SouthernBlackGirls.org , or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT THE PETE & THOMAS FOUNDATION

The Pete and Thomas Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded by Megan Thee Stallion and aims to catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens and underserved communities across the globe. The organization focuses on three core sectors – education, housing, health and wellness – and is committed to supporting mission-aligned non-profit organizations, generating awareness around key campaigns and spearheading its owned and operated activities. For more information, visit www.peteandthomasfoundation.org , or follow @PeteThomasFdn on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Candace Ledbetter, CNBetter Media

[email protected], 770-709-1509

Kayla Tucker Adams, CNBetter Media

[email protected], 214-403-9852

Didier Morais – [email protected]

SOURCE Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium