Southern Black Girls Announces New Dream Investment Program to Empower Black Girl and Women Entrepreneurs

Initiative to provide financial investment, mentorship and training to 25 budding businesses.

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking barriers and building dreams, the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls), a leader in empowering Black girls and women in the South, today announced the launch of its new, innovative Dream Investment Program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support and elevate Black girl and women entrepreneurs. Developed in partnership with Kindred Futures (formerly Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative) and also supported with a grant from the Kellogg Foundation the program will provide 25 current and aspiring business owners with financial investment, business mentorship, and entrepreneurial training and education.

The Dream Investment Program

"Launching the Dream Investment Program is literally a dream come true," says Southern Black Girls Visionary Founder, LaTosha Brown. "This program allows us the opportunity to realize our mission of investing in the dreams of Black girls and women. Our work through this program will be a clear testament of our commitment to building radical futures, expanding opportunities and creating a supportive ecosystem where Black girl and women-owned businesses can thrive and be respected in the marketplace."

Recognizing the persistent disparities in access to resources and opportunities for Black women entrepreneurs, Southern Black Girls is taking a bold step to address this gap. The Dream Investment Program will equip participants with the tools and knowledge necessary to build sustainable and thriving businesses.

"It was a natural next step to partner with the Southern Black Girls on the launching the Dream Investment Program. We are not only providing financial resources, but also fostering a community of support and mentorship, which we know is essential to strengthening the ecosystem," adds Kim Addie, Vice President of Strategy & Impact for Kindred Futures. "We believe in the power of Black girls and women entrepreneurs to transform their communities and drive economic growth."

Rising above reports confirming that Black women and girls receive less than one percent of the $4.8 billion in philanthropic investments in the South, and recent data confirming that Black women and girls receive only 0.5% of $66.9 billion from foundations, totaling just $5.48 per woman and girl of color in the United States, the Southern Black Girls have made it their mission to raise $100 million over the next decade to financially empower the goals of Black girls and women. To date, they have already awarded $10.2M to 250 Black women-led organizations through the Black Girls Dream Fund and empowered 800 girls with $408,900 through the #BlackGirlJoy Challenge across 13 southern states - Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas, and West Virginia.

The Dream Investment Program extends Southern Black Girls' ongoing commitment to fostering economic empowerment and leadership development. This initiative activates the organization's Innovation Fund grant cycle, demonstrating its dedication to exploring new and innovative ways to support Black girls and women.

Interim Executive Director, Chanceé Lundy adds, "As a former business owner, I know firsthand the difficulty in obtaining resources to launch new ideas and the commitment it takes to start and build a business. Through the launch of our Innovation Fund and the Dream Investment Program, we will ensure Black girls and women who are often denied opportunity are equipped with the resources they need to start and sustain a profitable wealth building business."

Applications for the Dream Investment Program will be open from November 1, 2024, to November 30, 2024. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to visit https://www.southernblackgirls.org/dream-investment-program for more information and to apply.

For additional questions and inquiries about the Dream Investment Program, contact [email protected] or call 678-310-8631.

For more information on the work and impact of the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram and @BlackGirlsDream on Twitter.

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN BLACK GIRLS AND WOMEN'S CONSORTIUM

The Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is a collective of Black women in philanthropy, activism and girls' work, who hold deep roots in movement-building — LaTosha Brown (TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation), Felecia Lucky (BlackBelt Community Foundation), and Alice Jenkins (Fund for Southern Communities). Established in 2017, Southern Black Girls has become a disruptor in grant-making and is positioned as a catalyst to fundraise and provide greater resources toward underfunded organizations that, intentionally, support and empower Black girls and women in the south. The collective leads alongside a diverse array of grassroots and advocacy partners who are dedicated to the mission and actively engaging in this work across the region. For more information, visit: www.southernblackgirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram, and @BlackGirlsDream on X.

Media Contact:

Candace Ledbetter

770-709-1509

[email protected]

SOURCE Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium