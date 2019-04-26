Southern California biotech company sets new quality paradigm in bio-available innovation

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalmax Inc. is pleased to announce the upcoming release of its refortified line of bio-available nutraceuticals led by its leading NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) product, Reinvigorator.

In addition to select supplements such as the popular Natural Sleep and Menopause Support Formulas, the Company has redefined its product line to help the consumer find added answers to their difficult health concerns.

Herbalmax scientists have set the gold standard in a crowded nutraceutical industry before, with high-grade, science-based proprietary and targeted blends like their Immune Support Formula, Blood Pressure Formula, Heart Health and Anxiety & Stress Formulas.

With new branding, refortified manufacturing processes, and a completely streamlined product line, Herbalmax is perfectly situated to take new and bold steps into home health solutions.

"As an established and trusted company in the Health and Wellness biotech design and manufacturing space for 20 years, we believe our brand is now well positioned to secure an important market share in the online nutraceutical industry," affirms Dr. Mohamed Shaharuzzaman, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist at Herbalmax Inc.

Using only 100% native-earth ingredients, Herbalmax products have been consistently safe and specifically designed to meet the real expectations of the customer looking to fill the gap in their healthcare. Herbalmax biotech scientists engineer smart, inventive solutions of unsurpassed quality, keeping the customer firmly at the center of their focus.

One of the stars of the Herbalmax product range, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) precursor enzyme supplement, Reinvigorator, launched in 2018, has grown from strength to strength.

Dr. Shaharuzzaman continues, "We are thrilled by the success our premier NMN product, Reinvigorator, has had over the last year and look forward to its continued popularity with the consumer. The positive feedback from our customers includes a notable yet stable energy boost throughout the day, better sleep quality, clearer thinking, and an overall brighter outlook.

"Still, our greatest challenge will always be to strive to perfect our technologies, lower production costs and to meet, with a hyper-focus, the continued health needs of our customers."

Herbalmax Inc. and its employees look forward to setting the pace for continued success as a global provider of home health care solutions.

Website: www.herbalmax.com

SOURCE Herbalmax

http://www.herbalmax.com

