Southern California Edison Selects ICF to Deliver Energy Savings

FAIRFAX, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Edison (SCE) has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) two new agreements to design and implement ICF's commercial and residential behavioral energy efficiency programs and to deliver energy savings to SCE and its customers. The agreements have a combined estimated value of $45 million.

ICF will combine advanced analytics and targeted personalization to provide customers with individualized energy reports. These custom reports will inform and educate consumers about their energy consumption and recommend actions to improve their energy usage.

The programs will target all residential customers including hard-to-reach, low-to-moderate income and disadvantaged communities, and small and mid-size commercial customers.

"We are proud to deliver this industry-leading behavioral program design with hyper-personalized analytics, customer messaging and high-touch tactics to help guide customers to take energy efficient actions," said Anne Choate, ICF senior vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure group lead. "Our team brings extensive experience delivering robust energy efficiency programs to support California's conservation goals."

ICF brings over three decades of experience developing award-winning demand-side management and energy efficiency programs for utilities worldwide. ICF is home to thousands of energy experts who design, implement and optimize hundreds of utility programs.

