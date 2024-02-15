Southern California Expansion: ACE Restoration becomes STRUCTURAL

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Preservation Systems, LLC (STRUCTURAL), a Structural Group company, today announced completion of its transition with ACE Restoration and Waterproofing, Inc. (ACE).

ACE is now STRUCTURAL, and part of the largest concrete repair and strengthening company in the United States. The move, aimed enhancing capabilities and expanding operations in Southern California, has proven highly successful. The STRUCTURAL team is grateful to ACE ownership, employees, and many valued clients. The collaborative process has strengthened the STRUCTURAL team with highly skilled construction professionals, delivering exceptional service.

Scott Lansburg, former owner of ACE, commented on the move, "This decision wasn't made lightly. We chose STRUCTURAL because they resonate deeply with our core values and commitment to safety and excellence. Together, we believe we can achieve greater heights, offering expanded capabilities and access to more services and products to address concrete and masonry management."

STRUCTURAL's Southern California Branch specializes in addressing repair and strengthening needs across a variety of vertical markets including commercial, industrial, transportation and water/wastewater. Emily Cleland, STRUCTURAL's Los Angeles Branch Director, commented, "Scott and his team have already proven to be a great addition, and we appreciate the opportunity to build upon their success in the region. From seismic retrofit to addressing below grade waterproofing challenges, our expanded team can better help owners, engineers, and contractors solve complex challenges with existing infrastructure."

As STRUCTURAL moves ahead with this and other growth plans throughout the Western US, the company remains committed to setting the standard for delivering the highest level of safety and performance excellence in concrete repair and strengthening. For additional information, please click here.

About STRUCTURAL

STRUCTURAL, a licensee of STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES' engineered products and services, integrates technology-driven solutions into its industry-leading repair and maintenance services. Since 1976, STRUCTURAL, a Structural Group company, has served commercial, public, transportation, water, industrial and power customers, providing a wide range of specialty repair and maintenance services for civil and structural infrastructure. STRUCTURAL has branch offices throughout the United States and the Middle East.

