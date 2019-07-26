Southern California Hilton Hotels Offer Discounted Disneyland® Resort Theme Park Tickets

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Participating Hilton hotels in Southern California are bolstering their relationship with Disneyland® Resort. When Hilton guests book through this link Travel.Hilton.com/Disneyland and stay with a minimum 2 night stay at participating Hilton hotels in Southern California through 2019, they will have the opportunity to purchase admission tickets to Disneyland® Park and Disney California Adventure® Park at a 5% discount off the non-discounted price of the same ticket at the Disneyland® Resort Main Entrance ticket booth.

"We are excited about this special relationship with Disneyland® Resort, as it is the ultimate adventure for every kid and kid-at-heart," noted Kassi Nopratvarakorn, Senior Manager, Destination Marketing at Hilton. "This summer is an excellent time to take advantage of our relationship with the extra perks, the wonderful weather and the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. We want to be part of those memories, while offering additional conveniences and savings to guests who stay at one of our Southern California Hilton hotels."

Hilton has several kid-friendly hotels that are destinations in their own right and less than a mile from the iconic theme parks. Hilton Anaheim offers on-site amenities including an outdoor pool and Kid's Club Water Park. Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort and Convention Center features spacious suites with full kitchens and a heated outdoor swimming pool. Guests can also check out the brand new accommodations offered by the Hampton Inn & Suites, Anaheim Convention Center , which opened this year and where guests always enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast.

Other area Hilton Hotels that are part of the Disneyland relationship include the Hampton Inn & Suites Hollywood , DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Santa Monica , Hilton Checkers Los Angeles , Hilton Long Beach Hotel, and H Hotel Los Angeles .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,600 properties with nearly 913,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 85 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Matt Kovacs

For Hilton

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

SOURCE Hilton

Related Links

https://travel.hilton.com

