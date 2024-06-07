Southern California Hospital at Culver City Receives Four-Star CMS Quality Rating

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Hospital at Culver City has received a Four-Star Rating for Overall Hospital Quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The methodology used to calculate Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings involves multiple steps to select, standardize, and calculate scores based on Care Compare measures. CMS summarizes a variety of measures across five categories of quality – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care – to award a single quality rating for each hospital. The higher the stars (out of five), the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.

Overall, only 27% of hospitals nationwide included in the CMS annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings received either four or five stars.* These findings are the latest in a series of evaluations demonstrating the quality of patient care at Southern California Hospital compared to other hospitals.

"This rating validates the clinical excellence of our dedicated and talented healthcare workers at Southern California Hospital at Culver City," said Omar Ramirez, CEO of Southern California Hospitals. "While we are proud of these findings, there is always work to do. We remain committed to continuous quality improvement and to providing excellence in patient care, until we're delivering world-class care to every patient, every time."

*The national distribution of the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating was based on July 2023 CMS results. The methodology for calculating the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating was developed with input from stakeholders and members of the public and finalized in the Calendar Year (CY) 2021 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1736-P)

About Southern California Hospital at Culver City:

Southern California Hospital at Culver City has dedicated itself to providing quality care to the culturally diverse populations of the Culver City and West Los Angeles communities. The hospital offers a wide range of inpatient and outpatient acute care services, including general and specialized surgery which includes a center of excellence bariatric program, orthopedic sports and joint/spine programs, emergency department, cardiovascular services, weight-loss surgery, acute rehabilitation, gender confirmation surgery, and behavioral health and chemical dependency programs. Southern California Hospital System includes two acute care locations in Culver City and Hollywood, as well as a behavioral health hospital in Van Nuys. Learn more at SCH-CulverCity.com or call (310) 836-7000.

