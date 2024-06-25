Southern California Hospital at Hollywood Receives Four-Star CMS Quality Rating

HOLLYWOOD Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Hospital at Hollywood has received a Four-Star Rating for Overall Hospital Quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Southern California Hospital at Culver City CMS 4-Star Quality Rating

The methodology used to calculate Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings involves multiple steps to select, standardize, and calculate scores based on Care Compare measures. CMS summarizes a variety of measures across five categories of quality – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care – to award a single quality rating for each hospital. The higher the stars (out of five), the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.

Overall, only 27% of hospitals nationwide included in the CMS annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings received either four or five stars.* These findings are the latest in a series of evaluations demonstrating the quality of patient care at Southern California Hospital compared to other hospitals.

"This rating validates the clinical excellence of our dedicated and talented healthcare workers and the leaders at Southern California Hospital at Hollywood," said Luis Angel, hospital administrator of Southern California Hospital at Hollywood. "We remain committed to continuous quality improvement and to providing excellence in patient care."

*The national distribution of the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating was based on July 2023 CMS results. The methodology for calculating the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating was developed with input from stakeholders and members of the public and finalized in the Calendar Year (CY) 2021 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1736-P)

About Southern California Hospital at Hollywood: Southern California Hospital at Hollywood is a 100-bed acute care hospital serving a diverse Hollywood community. Located near Vine and Sunset, the hospital offers general and specialized surgery and 24/7 urgent care, as well as cardiology, pulmonology, internal medicine, psychiatry, orthopedics, hematology, endocrinology, podiatry, cardiothoracic vascular services and urology, among other services. Southern California Hospitals include locations in Hollywood and Culver City, as well as a behavioral health hospital in Van Nuys. Learn more at SCH-Hollywood.com or call (323) 462-2271.

SOURCE Southern California Hospital at Hollywood