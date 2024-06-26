Southern California Hospital at Hollywood Recognized Among Top 20 in the Nation for Social Responsibility

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Hospital at Hollywood has been recognized as one of the nation's Top 20 hospitals for social responsibility by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank that assessed more than 2,700 acute care hospitals nationwide.

Lown reviewed hospitals across 54 metrics related to health equity, value of care and patient outcomes using publicly available data from CMS and the IRS for its analysis. In the 2024 ranking, Lown increased the overall weight of equity metrics.

The Lown social responsibility index (equity, value, outcomes) includes inclusivity, pay equity, community benefit, cost efficiency, avoiding overuse, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and patient safety.

"This prestigious recognition is an outstanding affirmation of the positive impact our people and our hospital have on the health and well-being of our patients and our community," said Luis Angel, hospital administrator of Southern California Hospital at Hollywood. "It underscores the commitment we have made to continuous quality improvement, value-based care, and serving the healthcare needs of our diverse community."

The 20 most socially responsible acute care hospitals in the U.S include:

Duke Regional Hospital ( Durham, N.C. ) Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Pflugerville ( Texas ) UCHealth Greeley (Colo.) Hospital Adventist Health Ukiah Valley ( Ukiah, Calif. ) UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center ( Rio Rancho, N.M. ) Suburban Community Hospital ( Norristown, Pa. ) Cedar City ( Utah ) Hospital Methodist Medical Center ( Oak Ridge, Tenn. ) St. Luke's Hospital–Upper Bucks Campus ( Quakertown, Pa. ) Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Health Care District Providence Newberg (Ore.) Medical Center Fort Loudoun Medical Center ( Lenoir City, Tenn. ) Saint Alphonsus Medical Center–Ontario (Ore.) LDS Hospital ( Salt Lake City ) St. Luke's Hospital–Easton (Pa.) Campus ( Easton, Pa. ) CommonSpirit–St. Anthony Summit Hospital ( Frisco, Colo. ) Park City ( Utah ) Hospital St. Luke's Hospital–Miners Campus ( Coaldale, Pa. ) Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center Southern California Hospital at Hollywood ( Hollywood, Calif. )

About Southern California Hospital at Hollywood: Southern California Hospital at Hollywood is a 100-bed acute care hospital serving the diverse Hollywood community. Located near Vine and Sunset, the hospital offers general and specialized surgery and 24/7 urgent care, as well as cardiology, pulmonology, internal medicine, psychiatry, orthopedics, hematology, endocrinology, podiatry, cardiothoracic vascular services and urology, among other services. Southern California Hospitals include locations in Hollywood and Culver City, as well as a behavioral health hospital in Van Nuys. Learn more at SCH-Hollywood.com or call (323) 462-2271.

SOURCE Southern California Hospital at Hollywood