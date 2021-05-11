Southern California Hospitals at Hollywood and Culver City Named Among Top 5% in Nation for Patient Safety

"The importance of hospital quality is now at the forefront of consumer's minds, especially as we continue to navigate COVID-19," said Dr. Brad Bowman, Healthgrades' chief medical officer. "We congratulate Southern California Hospitals at Hollywood and Culver City for their ongoing commitment to upholding the highest quality standards for their patients and communities."

These hospital award winners performed better than expected on each of 13 Patient Safety Indicators (PSIs). If all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to Patient Safety Excellence recipients, 106,052 patient safety events could have been avoided among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.*

"Our investment in quality and safety initiatives, including starting our journey to become a High Reliability Organization, has resulted in being among the top 5 percent in the nation for Patient Safety Excellence every year since 2018," said CEO Michael Klepin, Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Between this timeframe (2017-2019), four PSIs accounted for 72% of all patient safety events (collapsed lung, hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, pressure or bed sores and catheter-related bloodstream infections). Healthgrades found that patients treated in 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winning hospitals were, on average*:

50.3% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.*

60.3% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.*

66.5% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.*

65.4% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non- recipient hospitals.*

"Our patients—along with our physicians and staff—benefit from having a nationally recognized safe hospital close to home, especially during and post-pandemic," added Administrator Luis Angel, Southern California Hospital at Hollywood.

View Healthgrades hospital quality methodologies.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2020.0.1) to MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Southern California Hospitals: The 420-bed Southern California Hospital at Culver City and 100-bed Hollywood hospital have been serving generations of West Los Angeles and Hollywood residents. The full-service acute care hospitals offer a comprehensive array of programs and services, including a paramedic-receiving ER in Culver City and 24/7 urgent care in Hollywood. For more information visit the hospitals' websites.

SOURCE Southern California Hospitals