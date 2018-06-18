Southern California Independent Office Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

"We're an ambitious company, and beyond providing the best experiences to our customers, we also want to provide the best resources to our agents so they can thrive and grow, a goal we'll be able to accomplish with a strong brand partner like Century 21 Real Estate," said Jorge Campos. "Over the next couple years, we want to double the size of our company and dramatically grow the number of transactions we make, a task we know will be made possible by helping our agents to continuously grow and improve their skills so they can better serve our community."

The two brothers bring more than 28 years of real estate experience to their company where they lead a team of over 70 agents across two offices. The office primarily operates in Granada Hills and Palmdale, as well as the greater Los Angeles area. The office will offer residential real estate services to homebuyers, sellers and renters throughout Southern California.

"Jorge and Enrique exemplify the importance of strong leadership when building a successful team of agents, and we're excited to welcome such a dedicated and top-performing office to the System," said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Both brothers are true entrepreneurs who embody everything we value at Century 21 Real Estate, including those who defy mediocrity and deliver the best experiences and services to homebuyers and sellers."

CENTURY 21 Plaza is very involved in their local community, and both Enrique and Jorge are part of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. Additionally, they participate in annual toy drives and various donations to churches and hospitals in Los Angeles.

About CENTURY 21 Plaza

CENTURY 21 Plaza is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers of Granada Hills and its surrounding communities in Southern California. The office is located at 15650 Devonshire Street Suite 102, Granada Hills, CA 91344.

CENTURY 21 Plaza is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 8,300 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide with more than 119,000 independent sales professionals.

Media Contact:

Lauren Nickl

MullenLowe for CENTURY 21 Plaza

617.226.9766

Lauren.Nickl@mullenlowe.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-california-independent-office-affiliates-with-century-21-real-estate-franchise-system-300667812.html

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Plaza

