Southern California Manufacturer Launches NUTRILINQ™, the First Science-Backed Supplement System to Help GLP-1 Users Experiencing Unwanted Side-Effects from Rapid Weight Loss

Research-driven supplement system aims to address side effects and enhance outcomes for millions using popular weight loss drugs

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark development for the rapidly growing GLP-1 weight loss market, Kelker Pharma, Inc., a manufacturer for many leading dietary supplement brands, today announced the launch of its first branded nutritional supplement system to promote better health and ease the discomforts from the use of GLP-1 medications. The system is called NUTRILINQ™ (www.nutrilinq.com). This comprehensive, physician-formulated nutritional support system is the first of its kind designed to complement GLP-1 receptor agonist medications such as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Mounjaro®.

As the use of GLP-1 medication skyrockets in the United States, NUTRILINQ™ emerges as a critical, science-driven solution to address the nutritional challenges faced by patients using the popular weight loss drugs. NUTRILINQ™ is the result of extensive research and clinical expertise, developed to meet the specific needs of individuals on GLP-1 medications who are losing weight rapidly from caloric deprivation.

Dr. Tariq Kelker, M.D., Founder and Chairman of Kelker Pharma, emphasized the system's scientific foundation: "NUTRILINQ™ represents a significant advancement in supporting patients throughout their GLP-1 treatment journey. Our team of doctors and formulators have created a system that directly addresses the side effects and nutritional deficits associated with rapid weight loss from GLP-1 use."

NUTRILINQ™ is an innovative system comprised of three distinct products, designed for ease of use, and specifically beneficial for GLP-1 medication users who often experience irritable gut and nausea. Alongside, it addresses other common pain points associated with rapid weight loss including bloating, fatigue, compromised immune system, brittle nails, hair loss, and muscle deterioration.

Jim Ayres, CEO of Kelker Pharma, added, "There is a dynamic shift happening in the dietary supplement industry as a response to the popularity of GLP-1 agonist receptor drugs for weight loss. Though there are many emerging 'opportunity' dietary supplements touting GLP-1 benefits, there is no other complete supplement system like NUTRILINQ™. This system is not a replacement or alternative to GLP-1 drugs. In fact, this is a support system to improve quality of life during GLP-1 treatment. The goal from the onset was to deliver products that truly work and address unwanted side-effects during GLP-1 treatment. NUTRILINQ™ was formulated to deliver effectiveness first, no matter the cost. It is our hope that NUTRILINQ™ will become an essential component of GLP-1 treatment protocols for millions seeking help."

The importance of proper nutritional support for GLP-1 medication users is gaining recognition across multiple industries. Major brands like Nestle® have entered the market with products like Vital Pursuit™, a frozen food line designed for individuals using GLP-1 medications who are lacking in nutrition due to caloric deprivation. However, the differentiating factor for NUTRILINQ™ is it provides a comprehensive, scientifically formulated system tailored to the unique needs of individuals on GLP-1 medications.

NUTRILINQ™ will be available through select retailers such as med spas and longevity clinics starting January 2025 as well as on the company's website www.nutrilinq.com.

About: Kelker Pharma, Inc. (www.kelkerpharma.com) is a leading GMP certified nutraceutical manufacturer, dedicated to producing science-based nutritional solutions. Founded by Dr. Tariq Kelker, M.D., the company combines cutting-edge medical expertise with state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to address critical unmet needs in the healthcare industry.

