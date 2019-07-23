Southern California Minority Business Development Council Selects Walton Isaacson as Supplier of the Year For Sixth Time

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walton Isaacson (WI), an independently held, minority owned, full-service advertising and marketing agency, has once again been named Supplier of the Year by the Southern California Minority Business Development Council.

This marks the eighth time the agency has been recognized by the SCMBDC with six Supplier of the Year awards and two Winners Circle awards and follows other recognitions for Walton Isaacson this year, including Campaign of the Year and Best Auto Campaign at the ThinkLA Idea Awards, American Advertising Federation's Mosaic Award for Best Integrated Campaign of the Year and Media Post's Creative Media Awards for Branded Entertainment.

Nominated for the award by Toyota Motor Corporation, the win was for Walton Isaacson's leadership role as Supplier of the Year in Class IV, one of four major categories determined by the MBE's (Minority Business Enterprise's) gross annual revenues. The award not only reflects the agency's growth but also celebrates WI's commitment to reach into the minority business community and open doors to opportunity and collaborative possibilities.

The Council, which certifies Minority Business Enterprise partners status, announced its winners at the annual awards luncheon where Dr. Yasmin Davidds, an entrepreneur, organizational psychologist and CEO of the Multicultural Women's Executive Leadership Foundation delivered the key note.

"Supplier of the Year holds a special place in our hearts because of the journey everyone participating in this event has taken. Collectively and individually, we demonstrate the power of diversity as an engine for economic growth," said WI CEO Aaron Walton. "Congratulations to the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council on their decades of promoting equality and growth for minority business. We are not only proud of our wins, but of the ways in which WI has contributed to the growth and creativity of the next generation of MBE's."

The Supplier of The Year (SOTY) program was introduced by the National Minority Supplier Development Council in 1981 as a valid method to measure the success of circulating corporate dollars into the minority business community. It's considered the most prestigious award majority corporations can bestow upon their Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) partners.

SOURCE Walton Isaacson

Related Links

http://www.waltonisaacson.com

