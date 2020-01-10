Southern California Partnership for Jobs Announces Support For Proposition 13, Gets Behind Statewide Efforts To Pass $15 Billion School Facilities Bond

Southern California Partnership for Jobs has issued two donations in support of the measure's passage. Proposition 13 will not only improve education in this state, it will upgrade facilities for earthquake and other emergencies, repair and replace deteriorating water pipes for clean drinking water and repair aging classrooms among other improvements.

"We want to be a part of improving education in the state of California," said John Hakel, Executive Director of SCPFJ. "Proposition 13 is not only an investment in improving our schools, it is an investment in our children and our future."

SCPFJ is supporting Prop 13's passage in order to advocate for improved education as well as infrastructure spending in Southern California.

Proposition 13 will approve $9 billion in funding for K-12 school districts, $2 billion for community college districts and an additional $2 billion each for California State University campuses and University of California campuses.

Specifically, the $9 billion for K-12 education will be broken down in the following way:

New Construction - $2,800,000,000

Modernization - $5,200,000

Lead in water testing and remediation - $150,000,000

Career Technical Education - $500,000,000

Charter Schools - $500,000,000

To learn more about Proposition 13 and what it means for education, please visit www.safeschoolsandhealthylearning.com.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PARTNERSHIP FOR JOBS

The Southern California Partnership for Jobs, (SCPFJ) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Artesia, California – SCPFJ is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public in Southern California on the continued need for infrastructure funding including rail, water, ports, airports and roads while enhancing the regions' workforce development and creating career construction jobs.

To learn more about the Southern California Partnership for Jobs please visit www.rebuildsocal.org.

SOURCE Southern California Partnership for Jobs

Related Links

www.socalworks.org

