Southern California Partnership for Jobs Rebrands to Rebuild SoCal Partnership

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Partnership for Jobs (SCPFJ) has rebranded to Rebuild SoCal Partnership (RSCP) effective immediately.

RSCP has undertaken this effort to better reflect the Partnership's main function and exponential growth since its inception in 2014.

"We felt it was time for a new look to reflect our growth," said Rebuild SoCal Partnership Executive Director, John Hakel. "Rebuild SoCal matches the Partnership motto which is, 'Infrastructure is Essential.'"

The rebranding efforts will be across the board with the most important categories including the Partnership website, logo, and email addresses.

Rebuild SoCal Website – Rebuild SoCal Partnership has officially migrated their website to www.rebuildsocal.org . The updated website consists of many exciting features including RSCP's award-winning SB1 video docuseries and an entirely new section which includes a comprehensive list of projects in various categories throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Diego counties and more.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership Logo – Rebuild SoCal has redesigned their logo to coincide with their new name while incorporating the distinctive orange PMS color and name which was a hallmark of their previous logo. The new logo incorporates the Partnership moniker which was so integral to the old name while adding a sense of modernity. A copy of the RSCP logo is included above, next to the headline.

Email addresses – All Rebuild SoCal email addresses will now be first names followed by the rebuildsocal.org domain. Emails addressed to the socalworks.org domain will automatically be forward to the new address.

ABOUT REBUILD SOCAL PARTNERSHIP – The Rebuild SoCal Partnership, (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California – RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding including airports, rail, roads and bridges and water and ports.

To learn more about the Rebuild SoCal Partnership please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org.

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership