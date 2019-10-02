Southern California Reader's Choice 2019 Best Casinos

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Gaming Guide™ announced today results of its annual Reader's Choice 2019 BEST CASINOS voting conducted in August. The 2019 Best Casinos include first, second and third place winners in 17 casino categories.

"California has the largest number of Tribal casinos in the country, and many of the best are in Southern California," said Theon B. Cross, publisher of Southern California's only monthly casino and slot guide. "For those casinos that over the years have been consistently at the top, it's not only their size and the scope of their amenities, but their ability to evolve and offer guests more ways to win and deliver what players want: more value and more fun."

The Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2019 Best Casinos™ are detailed in the October 2019 issue of the Southern California Gaming Guide in print and online at www.TheGamingGuide.com.

The list the Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2019 Best Casinos includes:

Loosest Slots Casino

Barona Resort & Casino Valley View Casino & Hotel Casino Pauma

Best Casino

Barona Resort & Casino Pechanga Resort Casino Harrah's Resort Southern California

Best Casino Resort

Pechanga Resort Casino Barona Resort & Casino Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage

Luckiest Casino

Valley View Casio & Hotel Barona Resort & Casino Viejas Casino & Resort

The complete list of all Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2019 Best Casinos is available online at www.TheGamingGuide.com under "Best of" and "Best Casinos" and in the October 2019 issue of the Southern California Gaming Guide.

About the Southern California Gaming Guide™

Celebrating 17 years, the Southern California Gaming Guide is Southern California's only monthly casino and slot guide. It is available free of charge each month at 3,500 locations including participating Albertsons, Vons, 7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy, Arco am/pm, Big Lots stores, plus independent grocery and convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores, hotels, motels, fitness centers, senior centers, tourist centers, car rental agencies, and more in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Imperial Counties.

SOURCE Southern California Gaming Guide

Related Links

http://www.thegamingguide.com

