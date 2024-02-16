Southern California Reggae Pop Band Iration Announce a Special Cannabis Collaboration with Autumn Brands Growers for a New Line of Premium Flower Strains

News provided by

Iration

16 Feb, 2024, 12:36 ET

Fans can kick back to Iration's uplifting reggae-infused sounds with the band's hand-chosen strains from the Autumn Brands sun grown, pesticide-free family farm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultimate collaboration just announced with Southern California based reggae-influenced rock/pop band, Iration and their new partnership with local Santa Barbara growers, Autumn Brands. This exciting connection introduces a selection of meticulously curated, pesticide-free cannabis strains; marking the first-ever venture into the world of cannabis for Iration. The synergy between Iration and Autumn Brands goes beyond music and cultivation, as both entities share a dedicated focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle, chemical-free products, and contributing to the well-being of the Santa Barbara community. Autumn Brands, the Santa Barbara cannabis farm, is known for its commitment to spray-free, clean cannabis and sustainability, with strong strains that keep customers coming back.

"We know the tight bond that Iration has with their fans. We're proud that they've chosen Autumn Brands, a brand they trust for quality and safety, to create a great cannabis experience," says Autumn Brands co-founder Autumn Shelton. "We see this as the perfect partnership of their sunshine vibe and our sun-grown flower."
"Working with Autumn Brands was a perfect partner choice as their commitment to sustainably, quality control, maintaining pesticide free products, their ethos and the way they run their company aligns with our brand and we love what they are doing. We are excited to premiere the products at Catalyst in Long Beach for Cali Vibes Fest weekend Feb 16-18th" - Iration."
The Iration x Autumn Brands Collab Features Select Strains:

  • "Lemon Time Bomb" - Hybrid
  • "Summer Nights" - Indica
  • "Daytrippin" - Sativa

Autumn Brands is a purpose-driven, women and family-owned company setting an industry standard for clean, sustainable cannabis. Powered by natural sunlight, irrigated by recirculated artesian water, our flower is grown without the use of pesticides and 100% no-spray. Cannabis from Autumn Brands is entirely hand selected and hand trimmed. This level of effort and attention ensures the finished flower is of the highest quality. Autumn Brands is committed to the cannabis consumer, the community and the environment.

Iration is a reggae-influenced rock/pop band, originally formed in Isla Vista, CA. Their deep-rooted island influence and Hawaii upbringing is fused with elements of rock, pop and soul to create smooth, uplifting original sounds. After almost two decades creating music together, Iration has racked up more than 1 billion streams, topped Billboard charts and established themselves as one of the most beloved independent bands to emerge from the SoCal scene. The band recently released their 7th studio album Daytrippin worldwide on October 6, 2023, available now on vinyl, CD and all digital platforms. To learn more about Iration, visit www.irationmusic.com.

To find more about this collaboration, and check out Autumn Brands' many offerings, including flower, pre-rolls, and wellness products, visit https://autumnbrands.com/.

Media contact:

Brittney Falletta
[email protected]

SOURCE Iration

