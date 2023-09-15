Southern California Reproductive Center Welcomes Top Fertility Doctor, Susan Maxwell to Their Award-Winning Practice in Santa Barbara

Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is delighted to announce the newest addition to their world-renowned team of physicians, Dr. Susan Maxwell

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of SCRC's ongoing commitment to expanding its physician coverage, we are thrilled to announce that Dr. Maxwell will be joining Dr. Surrey at the Santa Barbara office on a full-time basis. With her exceptional expertise and dedication to patient care, Dr. Maxwell is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the clinic's mission of providing top-tier fertility services to the Santa Barbara community and beyond.

Dr. Maxwell brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her role, she is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist with a passion for assisting individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood. The combination of her holistic approach to fertility care and her empathetic demeanor has positioned her as a sought-after expert in the field.

"I am honored to be joining one of the premier fertility practices in the country and working alongside some of the best physicians in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility. I am excited to have access to the latest laboratory technologies through our partnership with the ART laboratory. Providing exceptional care has always been my top priority," Dr. Susan Maxwell said. "I hope to expand access to world-class fertility services throughout Santa Barbara and the central coast."

Dr. Maxwell earned her medical degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Maxwell completed her medical training in Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with specialized subspecialty training in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, at New York University Langone Medical Center. During her tenure there, she earned recognition with the Robert Porges Award for her exceptional performance as chief resident. Dr. Maxwell's professional journey includes roles as a clinical assistant professor at the New York University School of Medicine and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

"It's an honor to welcome Dr. Susan Maxwell to the SCRC team. She is a very talented and dedicated physician who will help support our mission of providing the highest quality care to every patient," stated Sterling McHorney, SCRC CEO. "Dr. Maxwell is the perfect addition to our growing team of expert fertility specialists."

About Southern California Reproductive Center
Founded in 1999, Southern California Reproductive Center is one of the most well-established fertility physician groups in the world. SCRC serves patients throughout Southern California, the United States, and across the world at its offices in Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Pasadena. SCRC is dedicated to providing patients with the most innovative technologies and highest quality of care to optimize their chances for success in creating a family. (https://www.scrcivf.com/)

