Southern California School District to Install 3,700 Carrier OptiClean Units to Help Improve Indoor Air Quality for Students, Teachers and Staff

San Bernardino City Unified School District will install 3,700 Carrier OptiClean™ units to purify the air in classrooms. Tweet this

"Many schools and school districts are currently in the process of assessing what steps can be taken to safely welcome back students, teachers and staff," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial, Carrier. "We're happy to be working with the San Bernardino City Unified School District by providing one part of the solution to help enhance indoor air quality. Our OptiClean units can help reduce contaminants in classroom air, and, when coupled with mitigation best practices such as frequent hand washing, social distancing, use of face coverings and more, may help reduce risks to students, teachers and school staff."

The Carrier OptiClean units provide a number of features and benefits that offer schools a flexible, effective product for their facilities:

Units are available in 600 and 1500 cfm models to accommodate rooms of various sizes. One 600-cfm unit can adequately clean the air in a typical classroom; the 1500-cfm unit is designed for larger spaces. In both cases, multiple units can be used for more expansive spaces.

The units are portable and plug into a standard wall outlet.

OptiClean units use a 99.97% efficient, long-life HEPA filter to remove contaminants as small as 0.3 microns and discharge cleaner air back into the room.

OptiClean units exceed the minimum standard of two air changes per hour for portable electric HEPA machines recommended by ASHRAE® in school reopenings (when properly specified).

Each unit requires only about three-square feet of floor space when oriented vertically and can also be operated horizontally, allowing for convenient, unobstructed placement in classrooms, cafeterias, libraries or gymnasiums.

OptiClean is one of a number of solutions offered through Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program that can aid school districts in addressing indoor air quality-related issues. Other product features and upgrades include filters with high MERV or HEPA ratings; UV lights to clean inside HVAC equipment; Agion® anti-microbial coating, which can be applied to protect equipment against bacterial growth; economizers; and a Humidi-MiZer® dehumidification system.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District serves approximately 48,000 students and is the ninth-largest school district in California. The District is comprised of 50 elementary, 11 middle, eight high schools, and one adult school.

For more on Carrier's portfolio of Healthy Building solutions, visit corporate.carrier.com/healthybuildings.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.

ASHRAE® is a registered service mark of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, Inc.

Contact:

Jeremy Riffle

317-240-5133

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrier

Related Links

https://www.carrier.com

