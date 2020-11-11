Southern California SuperFood Company Sol-ti Announces Immunity-Focused CROWN SuperShot™

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sol-ti , a leading manufacturer of organic, glass-bottled, Living Beverages™, announced the launch of CROWN - the latest in its SuperShot™ line. Zinc, Vitamins D and C are the key ingredients in CROWN and are known for their anti-viral and immunity boosting properties. CROWN contains 100%+ of the recommended daily value of each of these vitamins & minerals. CROWN also contains quinine, which is derived from the cinchona tree and helps optimize zinc absorption.

According to the National Institute of Health , about 1 billion people worldwide have Vitamin D deficiency, while 50% of the population has Vitamin D insufficiency. Multiple studies have linked deficiency of this nutrient with an increased risk for severe infections, including respiratory illnesses like COVID-19. Sheltering indoors and the approaching darker winter months only exacerbate the issue.

"We are excited to launch CROWN SuperShot™ in direct response to the increased community concern of contagious viruses," said Ryne O'Donnell, Founder of Sol-ti. "With Google searches for Zinc and Vitamin D quadrupling and doubling this year, respectively, we've made it a priority to develop this one-of-a-kind shot to help our customers achieve royal health."

Made with organic, fresh-pressed raspberry, lemon and apple, this SuperShot™ is not only rich in vitamins and nutrients, but delicious. CROWN is available today exclusively at Publix stores, and will be rolling out to other retailers next month. Publix, always seeking innovative health and wellness supplements to boost their shoppers' immunity, was a natural fit to first market this disruptive product. CROWN can also be purchased for delivery to your doorstep at Sol-ti.com.

About Sol-ti

Sol-ti is a leading manufacturer of Organic, UV Light Filtered™, Best in Glass®, Living Beverages®. Built on a passion for healthy living and sustainability, each beverage is an alchemy of fresh ingredients with very real benefits for well-being. Rich in biophotons and Charged with Light™, Sol-ti's products deliver energy, positivity and health unlike any other beverage on the market. Find Sol-ti at your local Publix, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target and more. For more information or to find a store near you, visit Sol-ti.com.

