Southern California University of Health Sciences named a "2024 Great College to Work For," with Special Honor Roll Distinction

WHITTIER, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For® program. The results, released today in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace policies from each institution and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with SCU included among the small universities with 500 to 2,999 students.

SCU won honors in six categories this year:

Compensation & Benefits

Professional Development

Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness

Confidence in Senior Leadership

Faculty & Staff Well-Being

Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging

For a second consecutive year, SCU was also named to the Great Colleges Honor Roll, a status granted to only 42 colleges each year who are highlighted most across the recognition categories.

"At SCU, we are incredibly proud to have been named a '2024 Great College to Work For' for the third year in a row and to have made the exclusive Honor Roll for the second year in a row. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and empowering environment for our faculty and staff," said Dr. John Scaringe, President and CEO of SCU. "At SCU, we teach students to treat the whole person--body, mind, and spirit—and we work hard to practice what we preach in the way we treat our employees as well."

The Great Colleges to Work For® program was designed to recognize institutions that have built extraordinary workplaces and to advance research and insight into the factors that have the most significant impact on organizational culture in higher education. For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at GreatCollegesProgram.com and GreatCollegesList.com. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only integrative, whole health universities—preparing students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911 as one of the nation's very first chiropractic colleges, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward since the very beginning. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical/Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

