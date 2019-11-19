Southern California's Largest Holiday Light Festival To Open In Norco

NORCO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new must-see holiday experience has come to Southern California - the AMAZE Light Festival will open to the public at 5 p.m. on November 22, 2019 at SilverLakes Sports Park (5555 Hamner Ave., Norco, Calif. 92880). This first-of-its-kind event will feature a 56ft lighted holiday tree that displays dazzling choreographed lightshows, a 100ft walkthrough light tunnel, an outdoor skating rink, decor pieces standing over 30ft tall, two gigantic Christmas obstacle courses and much more.

"We are so excited to welcome the local community and families from across the region to AMAZE. We have brought together one of the most extensive holiday lighting installations ever in one location. The lighting display include state-of-art LED lights capable of 16-million color combinations, all choreographed to holiday music," said Mathew Kronquist, CEO of AMAZE.

The opening festivities will include live performances by Southern California holiday music favorite Dallas and Doll and NBC's The Voice contestant Presley Tennant. Tennant will debut a new song written by world-famous holiday music writing team Eckart Torres entitled Christmas Time USA. KFROG midday host Heather Froglear and Santa Claus will host the opening program that will feature snow cannons, festive food and beverages, and other holiday themed entertainment.

"The dazzling displays of our more than 1.5 million lights and strobes are sure to AMAZE all in attendance and within miles of the venue on opening night. We can't wait to bring this all-new holiday experience to the region. We hope this becomes a tradition for families as they celebrate the holidays," said Kronquist.

