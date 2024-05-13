Southern California's newest destination is poised for even greater success in the coming years

ONTARIO, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Ontario International Airport (ONT) and GOCAL (Greater Ontario California), National Transportation Week (May 12-18) and National Travel & Tourism Week (May 19-25) are opportunities to showcase Southern California's fastest-growing destination.

Tourism is a multibillion-dollar enterprise in the Inland Empire, accounting for more than 180,000 jobs and generating nearly a half-billion dollars in tax revenues to support essential services. At the heart of this robust industry sector is Greater Ontario, home to ONT, California's most popular airport, as well as the Ontario Convention Center, Toyota Arena and the largest number of hotels and restaurants in the IE. Future developments such as the Brightline West high-speed rail system and planned expansion of the Ontario Convention Center will only enhance the region's marketability.

"The word is out: The Inland Empire and Greater Ontario are the place to be when it comes to experiencing what Southern California has to offer. Our location, our great natural amenities and the investment that has been made in creating a vibrant and dynamic destination are attracting millions of people a year and creating a buzz around the U.S. and around the world," said Michael Krouse, GOCAL chief executive officer.

Research conducted by GOCAL and Visit California show that travel and tourism spending in San Bernardino County exceeds $5.5 billion, including $1.4 billion in spending at restaurants. Total wages paid within the hospitality sector across the Inland Empire exceed $5 billion per year. Today, hospitality ranks among the Inland Empire's Top 5 employment sectors, and should reach 200,000 within 3-5 years, experts say.

Meanwhile, a recent study by Oxford Economics showed that annual spending by visitors traveling through ONT totals $2.7 billion per year, part of the airport's $3.8 billion in annual economic impact.

"We're proud of the role Ontario International Airport plays in the Inland Empire's emergence as a premier international destination. As much as ONT connects our region to the world, we also connect the world to our region with direct flights from more than two dozen destinations – and growing," said Atif Elkadi, ONT chief executive officer.

Last week, ONT announced that it expects 2.2 million passengers to use the airport this summer, up nearly 300,000 passengers – or 15% – from a year ago. Ontario has been one of the airport industry's biggest success stories over the past seven years, with passenger volumes up more than 60%. This year, ONT is adding flights to and from El Paso, Nashville, Houston and Seattle. The airport also is seeing a record number of international travelers, which should only increase with planned expansion of customs services later this year. In its recently published Connect SoCal 2024 Regional Transportation Plan, the Southern California Association of Governments projects passenger volumes of 36 million at ONT by mid-century – nearly six times current levels.

"We are excited about the future, but also determined to grow the right way. Our region is in demand for a variety of reasons, including a quality of life that is unlike anything else in Southern California," Elkadi said.

For GOCAL, the success of ONT further elevates the region's attractiveness as a premier destination.

"We've got it all. Great recreational assets. Wonderful hotels and restaurants. A fast-growing international airport. And that's not even counting our entertainment venues such as Toyota Arena, our world-class Ontario Convention Center and a cultural landscape that is attracting residents, businesses and visitors from everywhere," Krouse said.

And the future is even brighter. With Los Angeles' hosting of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics, the arrival of Brightline West's Las Vegas-to-Rancho Cucamonga high-speed rail service within four years and a projected 25% increase in the Inland Empire's population between now and 2050, the local hospitality industry is poised for more dynamic growth in the coming years.

"There is no question that the leisure and hospitality industry has become a major economic driver for our region," said Krouse.

Added Elkadi, "It's hard to imagine another region with as much to offer as ours. For Ontario International Airport, we see nothing but new opportunities ahead as we meet the needs of this fast-growing region."

