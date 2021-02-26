Southern California's Public Agencies Find Major Energy Savings

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced consumers and companies alike to seek cost savings in new and creative ways. Public agencies are under the same pressures, and they are increasingly finding meaningful savings.

With help from the Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN), public agencies throughout Southern California have saved more than $2.2 million during 2020, through projects as simple as installing LED light bulbs and as complex as a water-system overhaul.

In all cases, the work was possible because of support from SoCalREN. Authorized in 2012 by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), SoCalREN provides services to residents, businesses, and public agencies throughout the areas served by Southern California Edison (SCE) and/or SoCalGas®. SoCalREN is administered by the County of Los Angeles and is offered to more than 700 cities, counties, school districts, water districts, sanitation districts, and other public agencies across 12 California counties.

Some of the most impactful projects include:

The City of Moreno Valley purchased more than 9,000 street lights from its local utility and then retrofitted them with LED bulbs. The project—backed with over $1,000,000 in incentives—will save the city approximately $395,000 annually.

cut energy costs by 35%. Fueled by a incentive, the district replaced six blowers with two higher efficiency models, reducing air usage – and energy costs. Savings are estimated to exceed per year. The Alhambra Unified School District leveraged a $42,855 incentive for annual savings of more than $75,000 annually through energy-efficient equipment and process upgrades at two of its high schools.

"In a year where belts have gotten a lot tighter, it's heartening to see that investing in energy-efficiency projects continues to provide meaningful savings all over our state," said Minh Le, GM, Energy and Environmental Services, Los Angeles County Internal Services Department. "The best choice for our planet is also the best thing for our budgets."

The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) Public Agency Programs believe in the power of public agencies to lead their communities toward a safe, secure, resilient, affordable, and sustainable clean energy future. SoCalREN offers a suite of customizable, no-cost services to remove barriers to achieving energy savings. They also offer programs for residents and businesses which public agencies can leverage for the benefit of their communities. SoCalREN is here to help public agencies save energy, save money, and lead their communities on the pathway to zero net energy and overall greater sustainability. Learn more at SoCalREN.org.

