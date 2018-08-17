Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Press Conference Against Genocide

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear members of the press,

The Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) Interim Government is inviting you for a Press Conference at the National Press Club, Monday August 20th at 1PM. The Press Conference shall focus on the ongoing genocide in the country of Cameroon and the civil war in which the Southern Cameroons, Ambazonia wants to secede and become an independent country. It shall also address the alleged fraud and bribery involving the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Anthony Guitterese and the government of Cameroon, to cover up human rights abuses by the Cameroon government.

Speaking at the press briefing shall be the major stakeholders and different frontline leaders for Ambazonia, including the Interim President, Dr. Samuel Sako Ekome. They will address the current armed struggle/civil war in Cameroon in which US military equipment meant for use against Boko Haram is being used by the government of Cameroon to kill civilians.

The leaders shall also use the opportunity to publish a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) that binds all the movements in a collaboration pack.

We will greatly appreciate your presence at the conference. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at 603-682-2687. Contact person is Chris Anu. He can also be reached on email, anuchris@yahoo.com.

SOURCE The Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) Interim Government