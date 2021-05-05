Southern Center for Human Rights recognizes Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP with Luminary Award.

ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Center for Human Rights (SCHR) has recognized Bondurant Mixson & Elmore with the Luminary Award at the 2021 Justice Taking Root ceremony.

The SCHR is recognizing Bondurant Mixson & Elmore for the "extraordinary contributions to justice and fairness, especially your longtime leadership in upholding the right to counsel and pushing back against the cruelty of the death penalty" according to SCHR Executive Director Sara Tontonchi.

Tontonchi also praised "the firm's work challenging Georgia's Lethal Injection Secrecy Act, your powerful and effective efforts as amicus counsel for former prosecutors who protested the conviction of our client Johnnie Gates, and your longtime advocacy to strengthen the provision of public defense in Georgia."

Bondurant Mixson & Elmore Partner Ronan Doherty, who serves on the SCHR Board, thanked the organization, saying "We are grateful and honored to receive this award, and we treasure the opportunity to work alongside the talented, dedicated, and inspiring people at the Southern Center."

