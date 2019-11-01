Southern Champion Tray's Guarantab© Wins Innovation of the Year Award at Paperboard Packaging Council's Carton Competition

Administered and hosted by the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), the competition is judged by a jury of packaging professionals, industry experts, and professors. According to the PPC, the North American Paperboard Packaging Competition is the premier competition for carton manufacturers involved in the concept, design, print, performance, and shelf appeal of paperboard packaging.

Southern Champion Tray's Guarantab© received the PPC's Innovation of the Year Award for its innovative tamper-evident lock. In an online poll, 31.3% of food delivery drivers fessed up to eating customers' food. The design offers a solution for worried consumers and restaurants that may face the blame. This recyclable, clamshell carton is the first in the food service industry to make use of a tamper-evident lock that has long been used in shoe boxes and consumer electronics packaging. The design features a "tamper-evident" seal printed on top as well as "bear trap" ridged side walls that prevent people from reaching into the sides of the carton. With the rising popularity of food delivery options, this innovative new design could make a big impact.

"Our team identified a market need, researched the challenges/obstacles and worked collaboratively to invent this patent-pending product," said Brain Hunt, SCT's Chief Operating Officer. "While our team will celebrate this success, a higher level of fulfillment will occur when the market utilizes our product to protect delivered food on a national basis."

In addition to the Innovation of the Year Award, Southern Champion Tray received one Gold and four Excellence Awards for a variety of packaging solutions:

Mary Kay Foundation Display Box: Gold Award, General Category

Sweet Shop Display: Excellence Award, Sustainability

2018 Christmas Card: Excellence Award, General Category

Digital Self-Promotion: Excellence Award, General Category

Window Pizza Slice Clamshell: Excellence Award, General Category

About Southern Champion Tray

Since 1927, Southern Champion Tray has been manufacturing and distributing quality, sustainable bakery, food service and catering paperboard and corrugated packaging, food and drink carriers and molded fiber tableware. Markets served include bakery, foodservice, frozen foods, supermarket, institutional, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, retail, electronics, and more. Southern Champion Tray has offices and manufacturing in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Mansfield, Texas.

