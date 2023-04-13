Southern Chicago Will Bring Upscale Southern American Brunch, Cocktails and Dinner to Chicago's South Loop This Summer

Created by Executive Chef Xavier Vance and Entrepreneur Troy Vivrett, the Independent Concept Will Offer Contemporary Culinary Takes on Southern American Dishes and Hospitality for Locals and Visitors

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Chicago today unveiled its plans to open in Chicago's South Loop this summer, bringing contemporary southern American brunch, cocktails and dinner to the neighborhood. An independent concept created and owned by executive chef Xavier Vance and entrepreneur Troy Vivrett, the restaurant will center big, bold flavors within a comfortable yet upscale environment, creating a welcoming fine-dining experience for Chicagoans and visitors alike.

Located at 2000 S. Wabash Ave., the globally-inspired, 6,700-square-foot restaurant space will offer a modern and approachable take on southern and American favorites, from a brunch menu that includes staples like shrimp and grits and oysters rockefeller to a cocktail and dinner program that offers filet mignon and a southern tower of seafoods and meats.

"I'm thrilled to reintroduce Chicagoans and visitors to southern American cuisine, taking a fine-dining approach to some of the country's most authentic and crave-worthy dishes and flavors," said Vance. "Whether our guests have been in the South Loop for generations, are a part of the larger Chicago community or are visiting the city for the weekend, I hope each comes away with a feeling of connection, not only from the experience and classic southern staples, but also with each other."

To cultivate an environment that fosters that connection, each aspect of Southern Chicago captures a globally-inspired, upscale ambiance. Marble dining tables and 30-foot booths are surrounded by two olive trees and greenery underneath chandeliers. Bifold windows will open to a 140-seat patio. In addition, Southern Chicago will offer a 1,900-square-foot private event space for weddings, social gatherings and corporate events.

"In designing the restaurant and its ambiance, we were heavily inspired by travels through some of the world's most prolific culinary cities, including London and Paris," said Vivrett. "As we built our vision and concept, it was important to us that we created a personal and engaging space that felt upscale and modern, while still comfortable and welcoming. Southern hospitality is in our blood, and we're excited to bring Chicagoans and visitors an experience that uniquely places a new take on southern American cuisine within the vibrant community of the city's South Loop neighborhood."

To ensure the best possible hospitality experience, Vance and Vivrett have placed a deep focus on Southern Chicago's staff, partnering with the City of Chicago's Workforce Services and FoodLab Chicago to partner with top hospitality service workers throughout the city and spending extensive time in the kitchen and dining areas ahead of opening.

To learn more about Southern Chicago, visit www.southernchicagorestaurant.com .

ABOUT SOUTHERN CHICAGO

Southern Chicago is a highly-anticipated, upscale independent restaurant that reimagines contemporary southern American brunch, cocktails and dinner in Chicago's South Loop. Created by owners Troy Vivrett and executive chef Xavier Vance, the concept centers big, bold flavors within the globally-inspired fine-dining space. Southern Chicago is set to open in summer 2023. For more details, visit www.southernchicagorestaurant.com .

