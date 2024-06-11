Southern Company announces official partnership with U.S. UNDERRATED Golf Tour

UNDERRATED Golf Tour will kick-off at the Old Barnwell Golf Course in Aiken, SC, June 21 - June 23

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has signed on as an official partner of the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, a purpose-driven business endeavor with the overarching commitment to provide equity, access and opportunity to student-athletes from every community by balancing participation in the sport to truly reflect our society.

As part of Southern Company's commitment to promoting inclusion within the communities it serves, this new partnership will enable the organization to support aspiring golfers who historically have been underrepresented in the sport. The UNDERRATED Golf Tour provides a platform for athletes to showcase their skills, gain exposure, and compete at a high level while fostering a more inclusive environment within the golfing community.

"Golf is a game that mirrors the values we hold dear at Southern Company — integrity, excellence and respect," said Chris Womack, chairman, president & CEO of Southern Company. "Partnering with the UNDERRATED Golf Tour we are investing in the future of the sport while reinforcing our commitment to creating equitable opportunities for all."

Womack unveiled the partnership at the 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony where UNDERRATED founder Stephen Curry was recognized as the 2024 recipient of the Charlie Sifford Award presented by Southern Company. The Charlie Sifford Award was created in 2021 by the World Golf Hall of Fame to honor an individual who personifies Sifford's groundbreaking achievements of diversifying the game of golf through perseverance, confidence, respect, and adaptability.

The UNDERRATED Golf Tour has gained national attention for its efforts to level the playing field. The tour offers a series of competitive events across the country, providing a stepping stone for players to reach collegiate golf programs and, ultimately, professional ranks.

For each U.S. Tour stop, 96 athletes will participate in tournament style events and team building activities while simultaneously networking with college golf coaches and golf executives. The U.S. portion of the UNDERRATED Golf Season 3 Tour will consist of four regional stops at some of the most prestigious courses in the U.S. The tour gives many young golfers their first opportunity to play on an established professional course, with stops including:

Old Barnwell in Aiken, SC | June 21 - June 23

in | Pumpkin Ridge Ghost Creek Golf Club in Portland, OR | July 8 - July 10

| Warren Golf Course at The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN | July 22 - July 24

in | TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, TX | August 7 - August 9

Ultimately, 24 of the best boys and girls will emerge from the tour to compete for the Curry Cup at the UNDERRATED Tour Championship. For the very first time ever, the Curry Cup will take place outside of the Bay Area and will move to The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, NJ, September 2-5.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

ABOUT UNDERRATED

UNDERRATED is an inspiring lifestyle brand with a mission to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world. With a passion for celebrating the underdog, UNDERRATED echoes this message across three main categories including experiences, media and physical product. The brand, which was established by Stephen Curry in 2019, draws on the revered NBA Champion's personal story as an underappreciated three-star athlete in high school who always stood in the shadows of his peers. As a powerful culmination of this inspiring journey to the top, UNDERRATED is committed to opening doors for often-overlooked student-athletes by developing impactful basketball programming, and fostering a platform for visibility through the UNDERRATED Championships, which create opportunities for players to be recognized by key figures. Based in the Bay Area, UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. For more information, please visit www.stayunderrated.com, and connect on social media via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

