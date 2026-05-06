Southern Company Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack Regarding the Passing of Ted Turner

ATLANTA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack said:

"Ted Turner was a visionary who called Atlanta home—an entrepreneur whose bold ideas helped transform our city into a global media hub and whose legacy resonates far beyond our region.

Many people knew Ted as a pioneer in media and broadcasting, but he was also a passionate advocate for environmental stewardship, working alongside Southern Company to help pioneer the development of utility-scale solar energy. Through our partnership with Turner Enterprises and Turner Renewable Energy, we advanced several projects including Cimarron Solar, our first solar facility constructed in 2010 and built on Ted's New Mexico property, as well as Campo Verde Solar, and Morelos del Sol Solar in California. These projects helped Southern Company establish its first utility-scale solar operations, expand our development expertise, and accelerate the integration of solar into our generation portfolio.

Ted's pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to making a difference changed the world for the better, inspiring countless individuals—including myself—to pursue innovation with purpose and passion. On behalf of Southern Company, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his remarkable life and leadership. Atlanta, and indeed the world, is better for it."

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company