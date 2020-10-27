Southern Company Gas announces election of two new directors

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas today announced that its board of directors has elected two new directors. Norman G. Holmes joined the board, effective Oct. 27, 2020, and Vanessa Allen Sutherland will join the board effective Feb. 16, 2021.

"These respected individuals have tremendous experience in operational excellence, pipeline safety and environmental focus," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas. "The backgrounds of Norman and Vanessa add unparalleled value, enhancing the strong leadership and strategic thinking essential to our commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas."

Holmes was elected to the board in July and officially began his role in October. He is a nationally recognized leader in the field of natural gas pipelines. With more than 40 years of experience in the industry, he has worked extensively with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, testified at State Public Service Commissions and has extensive P&L, business development and M&A experience. In 2016, he negotiated the Southern Natural Gas pipeline strategic venture with Southern Company to advance both companies' efforts to develop infrastructure important to America's energy future. He has served on the boards of the Southern Gas Association and Interstate Natural Gas Association of America. He also served on the State of Georgia's Liquified Natural Gas Advisory Committee. Holmes retired as president, Southern Region Pipelines, Kinder Morgan, Inc., in January 2020.

Sutherland has a deep understanding of environmental and regulatory compliance, public policy and crisis management, with more than 25 years of experience in both government and industry. She is executive vice president of government relations and chief legal officer for Norfolk Southern Corporation. In addition to her legal and regulatory responsibilities there, she manages stakeholder environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns arising from the increases in intermodal transportation trends and the company's common carrier obligations. With that responsibility, she addresses sustainability reporting and carbon disclosures and the sharing of information about the company's carbon footprint. Prior to joining Norfolk Southern in 2018, she was board chairperson and CEO of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. Before that, she was chief (general) counsel at the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

