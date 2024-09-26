Southern Company Gas Announces Executive Leadership Changes as Part of Company's Long-Term, Strategic Succession Planning

Shannon O. Pierce and Steven M. Murphy appointed to senior vice president roles for Southern Company Gas; Pierce also appointed president of Virginia Natural Gas

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas today announced executive leadership changes as the company continues its focus on building the future of energy and providing best-in-class service and value for customers.

Shannon O. Pierce, vice president of strategy and chief administrative officer for the company's Virginia Natural Gas subsidiary, has been appointed senior vice president of Southern Company Gas and president of Virginia Natural Gas, effective September 28. Robert Duvall, current president and chief executive officer of Virginia Natural Gas, will continue to serve as CEO until his retirement on April 1, 2025. Pierce will assume the role of CEO upon Duvall's retirement.

Steven M. Murphy, vice president of engineering and construction for Southern Company Gas, has been appointed senior vice president of Southern Company Gas, effective September 28. Murphy will assume the role of chief operating officer for Southern Company Gas upon the retirement of current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jay Sutton on April 1, 2025.

"We are incredibly grateful for Robert and Jay's leadership and significant contributions to our company, customers and communities over decades of service and continuing into next year," said Jim Kerr, Southern Company Gas chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Shannon and Steve bring extensive and unique leadership experiences into their new roles, which align with the company's values and will help to build on Robert and Jay's legacies of success. As our customers' needs continue to grow and evolve, these transitions will strategically position Southern Company Gas, Virginia Natural Gas and our other subsidiaries to enhance the value and quality of service our customers expect and deserve."

Pierce has 20 years of experience within Southern Company Gas, serving in leadership roles with increasing responsibility in legal, regulatory and external affairs, and commercial and utility operations. In her current role, Pierce serves as a strategic advisor to the president and CEO, leading the development of growth and external affairs strategies and overseeing financial performance and planning for Virgina Natural Gas, which delivers natural gas service to more than 310,000 customers in southeastern Virginia.

A leader closely engaged in communities throughout Virginia and Georgia, Pierce's involvement in the community and professional associations includes membership in the Virginia State Bar, the American Association of Blacks in Energy and the Workforce Development Executive Council of the Center for Energy Workforce Development. Additionally, she is a member, former board member and past president of the Energy Bar Association Southern Chapter. She has also served on boards for various not-for-profit organizations focusing on education and economic equity, and is a member of Lead Virginia Class of 2024. Pierce is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Pierce received both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia and is an emeritus member of the board of managers for the school's alumni association.

With a focus on engineering and operations, Murphy has more than 32 years of company experience. In his current role, Murphy is responsible for all aspects of engineering, construction and project management for the Southern Company Gas enterprise, including storage assets and new pipeline and related infrastructure for the company's four distribution companies: Atlanta Gas Light, Chattanooga Gas, Nicor Gas and Virginia Natural Gas, where he oversees an annual capital budget of more than $1.7 billion.

Murphy has held numerous leadership positions since joining Southern Company Gas in 1992, including managing director of operations services and managing director of engineering management. In this position, he directed design engineering for Southern Company Gas' distribution companies, geographic information system support services, compliance and system integrity, and the Office of Corporate Engineering.

Murphy currently serves on the board of directors of Southern Natural Gas, a 7,000-mile natural gas pipeline system supplying one of the fastest-growing natural gas demand regions in the United States. He is a member of the American Gas Association's Operations & Engineering Committee and has previously served on the Southern Gas Association's Pipeline Operations and Engineering Section Managing Committee, the Virginia State Corporation Commission's Damage Prevention Advisory Committee, and the advisory board of the Hampton Roads, Virginia, Salvation Army.

Murphy earned a civil engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master's degree in business administration from Georgia State University. He is certified by the National Society of Professional Engineers and has completed the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management Executive Development Program.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Virginia Natural Gas

Virginia Natural Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies under Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Serving over 310,000 customers in southeast Virginia, Virginia Natural Gas was again named a Top Workplace in 2024. The company has earned recognition for its safety, reliability and customer focus among natural gas service providers, consistently ranking in the top quartile for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power and Associates. For more information, visit virginianaturalgas.com and connect with the company on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

