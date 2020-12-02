Southern Company Gas Names David Poroch Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

"During his time at Southern Company Gas, Dan Tucker's strategic counsel has yielded significant returns for our business, investors and communities. I am grateful for his contributions and wish him well in his new role," said Kim Greene, Southern Company Gas chairman, president and CEO. "I am also pleased to welcome David Poroch to our leadership team. His decades of experience within both the energy and the financial services sectors will be invaluable as we work to position our business for growth and innovation and continue delivering on our commitment to providing our customers clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy."

Poroch will oversee the finance, accounting, business planning and risk management functions for all Southern Company Gas's distribution, wholesale and retail businesses.

Poroch began his career with Southern Company in 2012 as vice president and chief audit executive for Southern Company Services. In 2014, he assumed new responsibilities at Southern Company's subsidiary Georgia Power, where he served as the business's vice president and comptroller. Most recently, he served Georgia Power as its executive vice president, CFO and treasurer, with responsibilities overseeing the company's accounting and financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, budgeting and treasury. Before joining the Southern Company enterprise, he was a partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he gained nearly two decades of experience in the utilities sector.

Poroch earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. A certified public accountant, he is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is licensed in Georgia, Michigan and Florida. Poroch also serves on the boards of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Georgia Council on Economic Education and the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.

