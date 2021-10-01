Southern Company Gas names Fredie Carmichael vice president of corporate communications

"Fredie is taking the helm of our communications department at a critical time for our company and our industry," said Bryan Batson, executive vice president, chief external and public affairs officer for Southern Company Gas. "As we work to innovate and elevate all aspects of our business – from delivering exceptional customer service and reducing emissions to providing economic opportunity and community value – Fredie's experience will help increase awareness of our diverse and talented workforce's efforts and secure the reputation of our brands."

A veteran of the Southern Company system with more than 20 years of communications experience, Carmichael most recently served as director of strategic communications for Southern Company Gas, where he led CEO communications, digital strategy and corporate sponsorships. He began his career with Southern Company in 2013 with a role in marketing at Mississippi Power, followed by various roles in economic development and communications at Georgia Power and Southern Company.

Carmichael joined Southern Company after more than a decade in journalism, working as both an investigative reporter and executive editor for daily newspapers in Florida and Mississippi.

Active in the community, Carmichael serves as a volunteer coach for local sports organizations in Fayette County. Previous roles have included serving on the board of directors of the Flint River Council of the Boy Scouts of America, founding and chairing the Mississippi Young Professionals and being elected to serve on the Lauderdale County Board of Education.

A native of Mississippi, Carmichael earned his bachelor's degree in communications from Mississippi State University and completed a master's certificate program in economic development from the University of Southern Mississippi.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

