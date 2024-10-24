ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas today announced that Myra Bierria has been named senior vice president and chief administrative officer, effective Oct. 26. A member of the company's Management Council, Bierria will report directly to Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James Y. (Jim) Kerr II and serve as Kerr's chief of staff, with responsibility for the Corporate Communications, Corporate Impact and Facilities organizations.

Southern Company Gas Names Myra Bierria Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer

"We are excited to have Myra return to our Southern Company Gas family," said Kerr. "Her depth of experience from within the Southern Company system and the natural gas industry, as well as her extensive legal background and demonstrated commitment to the communities where we live and serve, will help continue to strategically position Southern Company Gas as a premier energy provider both now and into the future."

Bierria currently serves as vice president and corporate secretary for Southern Company. She previously served as vice president and corporate secretary for Southern Company Gas (formerly AGL Resources) after joining the company in 2002 as corporate governance and securities counsel. In these roles, Bierria provided counsel to senior management and the board of directors on corporate governance, securities law compliance and other corporate matters, and served as an officer of the AGL Resources Private Foundation for more than 14 years.

Prior to joining Southern Company Gas, Bierria was an associate attorney at a New York law firm, where she specialized in securities offerings, venture capital transactions, and mergers and acquisitions. She also served as a staff attorney for FedEx Corporation.

Bierria was elected in 2023 as a fellow of the American College of Governance Counsel. She is a 2023-2024 fellow of the International Women's Forum and a member of Leadership Atlanta's Class of 2012. Bierria has also held a number of leadership roles on the boards of various professional and local nonprofit organizations.

Bierria received her law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center and her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley. She is admitted to the New York bar.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers, and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

