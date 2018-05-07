Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--The Southern Company (Atlanta, Georgia) plans to make capital investments totaling about $35 billion over the next five years, company officials told investors May 2 during its quarterly earnings call. Nearly all of that sum will be spent in Southern's state-regulated electric or gas utilities. Beyond the five-year, $35 billion capital spending estimate, Southern Power, the holding company's merchant power generation business, could invest up to an additional $2.5 billion over the next five years in growth-related projects, company officials added.
